Послы ЕС согласовали 11-й пакет санкций против россии

Послы Европейского Союза сегодня 21 июня согласовали новый одиннадцатый пакет санкций против российской федерации, об этом сообщило шведское председательство в Совете ЕС.
#COREPER II | Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.— Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023
Президент Еврокомиссии Урсула фон дер Ляен приветствовала решение о новом пакете ограничений.
I welcome the political agreement on our 11th sanctions package.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 21, 2023
It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin.
Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on… https://t.co/MlQlxNzNeR
