Послы ЕС согласовали 11-й пакет санкций против россии

17:58 21 июня Киев, Украина

Послы Европейского Союза сегодня 21 июня согласовали новый одиннадцатый пакет санкций против российской федерации, об этом сообщило шведское председательство в Совете ЕС.
"Пакет включает меры, направленные на противодействие обходу санкций и индивидуальным листингам", - говорится в сообщении.
Президент Еврокомиссии Урсула фон дер Ляен приветствовала решение о новом пакете ограничений.
"Он (санкционный пакет — ред.) нанесет еще один удар по военной машине путина, усилив экспортные ограничения против поддерживающих кремль организаций. Наш инструмент борьбы с обходом не позволит россии получить в руки подсанкционные товары", — написала она в Twitter.
 