Singapore: Police to distribute robot officers around the city

18:29 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Singapore Police Force has officially announced its plans for a large-scale distribution of officer robots throughout the city with a subsequent increase in their numbers.



According to information provided by The Register, after a successful five-year testing period, robotic patrols will become an integral part of the city's infrastructure.



The first patrol robots were used in Singapore during the parade in 2018, where they successfully performed security functions.. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the police have significantly increased the number of robotic officers to enforce social distancing.



Since the beginning of June 2019, patrol robots have already been actively used in Changi, one of the largest airports in Singapore, where their main task is to ensure road safety.



In April 2023, two new improved patrol robots equipped with rotating cameras, flashing lights, sirens and retractable masts were installed in Terminal 2 of Changi Airport, which increased their mobility and efficiency.



Officer robots have the ability to interact directly with the public through built-in speakers. In addition, the police have the ability to view video recordings in real time, which are stored for 30 days.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, patrol robots were mainly used to keep police officers safe.. However, after removing most of the restrictions, the authorities decided to leave autonomous devices on the streets and in areas with high population density in order to effectively maintain public order and security.