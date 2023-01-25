The Significance of the New U.S. Military Aid Package

21:06 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet received the Bradley BMP and analogues from Germany and France, as the United States announced the imminent completion of a new military aid package. In addition to practical benefits, new armored vehicles play an important political role.

The supply of Western-style infantry fighting vehicles made it possible to overcome another barrier in the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Soon Kyiv should begin to receive heavy German tanks "Leopard 2" . At the same time, Western partners have not yet begun to supply the entire range of weapons listed by the Ukrainian government, which is necessary for the speedy end of the war, and a new shipment of another large-scale military aid package from the United States can correct this.

America forms a new, one of the largest military support packages for Ukraine. According to preliminary data, it will include BMTV (armored vehicle with heavy weapons) "Stryker".

This machine has earned high marks from experts during its use in Iraq. In particular, Russian critics also gave "Stryker" positive reviews.

Colonel Robert Brown, commander of the 1st Mechanized Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stated: “During the year that we are here (in Iraq), we were hit by 115 RPG grenades. And none of them broke through the Stryker. None. No machine gun fire penetrated the Stryker. From an RPG hit, we had one dead, he was standing in an open hatch, and the enemy fired from the roof of the building. But, not a single RPG grenade penetrated the Stryker. 115 hits, it's a fantastic car."

But most importantly, the American BMTV is considered an intermediate stage between the Bredley BMP and the Abrams tanks.. At the same time, analysts with a high degree of probability admit that the new military package from the United States, the ATACAMS missiles and heavy Abrams tanks requested by Ukraine will not be. At the same time, if Germany announces the lifting of the ban on the supply of "Leopard 2" for the EU countries, and also, at least makes a statement about the provision of heavy vehicles from its own stocks, albeit in the medium term, probably after receiving the "Stryker", Ukraine will begin to receive "Abrams".

Forecasts in this regard are encouraging, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, publicly stated: “For the war to end, Russia must lose. That is why we are constantly supplying Ukraine with a large number of weapons in close consultation with our partners.”

On the same platform, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, noted that Russia is preparing a new large-scale offensive in February-March 2023. In this regard, he called on the international community to start supplying more tanks to Kyiv.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCall and Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers called on the US and German governments to provide tanks and long-range missiles to Ukraine: “It is time for the Biden and Scholz governments to follow the example of our British and Eastern European allies: Leopard-2 tanks , ATACMS and other long range precision munitions must be approved without delay.”

During a visit to Canada, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley confirmed the transfer of 14 British Challenger 2 heavy tanks to Kyiv and added that London, in addition to the weapons listed, would additionally transfer more than 200 armored vehicles and ammunition for them. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed at the site in Davos that the war must end with the victory of Ukraine, otherwise “we will see a decade of such behavior” from Russia. Furthermore,

Joe Biden expressed support for Kyiv in its intention to strike at the Crimea. He stated that the United States would help the Armed Forces of Ukraine "target" the aggressor's military facilities on the peninsula in order to "show that the enemy no longer controls this territory."

“Apparently, the West is finally starting to work in full force. If the promised aid begins to arrive, at least in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive everything necessary for a rapid offensive and de-occupation of territories. In the event of a large-scale enemy offensive, Kyiv will have everything necessary to successfully repel the attack and subsequent counterattack.. Perhaps, among other things, this is why the Ukrainian partners have become so active in the past few days so that the aggressor, when trying a new offensive, could not inflict a heavy blow on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and did not capture the previously de-occupied territories. The West learned their lesson on February 24, and now it is clear that the Ukrainians will not only not give up, but will continue to push the enemy back up to the borders of 1991,” Ukrainian experts believe.