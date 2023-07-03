Why did Putin gather military correspondents

10:50 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events in the Russian Federation, many began to ask the question, who is Prigozhin, where did he go, where is he now, why did he retreat from Moscow? However, there is one more question, the answer to which will allow one to be amazed at how far Putin's world is from the real one, which, in fact, made it possible for Prigozhin's rebellion to take place.

On June 13, the Russian dictator met with Russian “military corps”. In addition to telling them about his vision of the current situation in the world, Putin was also interested in getting information “from the field” such as, in his opinion, “it seems to ordinary people”. Regardless of how honest the “military correspondents” were with their beloved grandfather, their stories were fundamentally different from the information in the folders brought to Putin from the Ministry of Defense and special services.

One of the main facts confirming that the dictator's illusory world is only expanding is his recent statement about the number of Russian troops.. Thus, Putin said that in 2023, 150,000 contract soldiers and 6,000 volunteers (military personnel who enter into short-term contracts and serve in irregular volunteer formations) were recruited, with an additional 9,500 being recruited weekly.. contractors. On the one hand, these figures confirm the unusual dynamics of recruitment into the army, previously announced by Medvedev, who was drunk on alcohol: 117.4 thousand contract soldiers and volunteers were called up for May 19 and 134 thousand. contractors and volunteers on June 1. However, on the other hand, on June 22, Shoigu published other statistics: 114 thousand contract soldiers and 52 thousand. volunteers, with an average daily recruitment of 1,336 new troops. Thus, according to Shoigu, the total number of replenishment in 2023 is 166 thousand people, with an average weekly recruitment of 9352 people.

One gets the feeling that Putin and Shoigu have some figures that they both brought “from below” and they are trying to adjust them to a common denominator. And they do this in order to hide the real information about the set, which is critical.

Returning to Prigozhin’s rebellion, it should be noted that the work of the “damaged telephone”. It is not known exactly who sends manuals and instructions to the main propaganda dump to the VGTRK media holding, but while Prigozhin captured Rostov, none of the correspondents were sent to cover this event. At the same time, the armed uprising, no matter how, happens every day and definitely deserves the attention of both the public and those in power in the Kremlin. However, the purposeful denial of an urgent problem gives an understanding of how much the government of the Russian Federation, and especially Putin, is protected from real information.. The last time such behavior was observed in Russia was in August 1991, when Mikhail Gorbachev's ministers tried to overthrow him and created an information vacuum to achieve this goal. Although the current situation differs in many ways from the one Gorbachev dealt with, a similar information vacuum is re-emerging.

As a result, Putin's dictatorship exhibits a growing systemic weakness that is unlikely to be effectively compensated within the existing power structure. Consequently, Russia appears to be moving ever faster towards major domestic political upheavals.