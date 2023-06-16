The war spread to Russia

20:16 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin certainly did not expect that in just over a year, the war would come to Russia. Expecting the successful implementation of the “small victorious war” as an element of the election campaign, he could not even imagine that in the election year he would be “dead” in the information space, and the war would literally become part of Russia.



Information about the breakthrough of the RDK (“Russian Volunteer Corps”) and the SR (Legion “Freedom of Russia”) in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions shocked many. At the same time, some experts, including Russian ones, mentioned this as an element of a military maneuver, predicting possible scenarios for a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But it is not so important who was behind the organization of the raids, how many forces, equipment and soldiers were used during the operation. More importantly, the breakthrough was successful and in many ways demonstrated the weakness of the modern Russian army and the entire state as such.

Firstly, Ukraine stated that it had nothing to do with the RDC and SR. In fact, the fighters of these formations are exclusively people with Russian passports who are fighting for the freedom of their country. They just said so after breaking into Russian territory that they had come to liberate the lands seized by Putin and protect people in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The same technique was used by Putin in 2014, when he said “we are not there, but the uniform can be bought at any military store”. Now the same tactic has turned against the dictator.

Secondly, once again the myth about the “mighty Russian army” was dispelled. The governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, took and spent 10 billion rubles on concrete pyramids that the RDK and SR fighters simply drove around, “dragon teeth” - ditches that there is no one to guard, and said that “none of the Ukrainian military will pass through such powerful barrier lines ". Purely technically, he did not lie - all the fighters were Russians. On the other hand, Gladkov’s words were based on the belief that Ukraine would not cross this “red line” and simply would not cross the border with Russia, which means that a “defense line” worth 10 billion rubles could even be drawn with chalk on asphalt.



From this it follows thirdly. Namely, the red lines. It is difficult to count how many times the Kremlin threatened to launch a nuclear strike if the Ukrainians attack Crimea, if they start offensives in the territory where the “referendums” took place, if Kiev receives this or that Western weapon. Naturally, an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation, within internationally recognized borders, is that “red line”. However, there was no escalation. Moreover, they decided to completely minimize the breakthrough of the RDK and SR in the information space. In turn, this is also a powerful signal for the West - Putin is bluffing, the Russian army is not as numerous as it is commonly believed, there will be no escalation or launch of nuclear missiles. This means that any weapon can be transferred to Ukraine and the Kremlin will not be able to answer with anything.



Also, a very important point is to seize the initiative in the strategy of distributing troops. If earlier Ukraine had to withdraw part of the troops to the regions in contact with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, now the aggressor will also have to withdraw part of the forces from the battlefields in order to protect the border regions.

Despite the obvious exhaustion, understaffing, problems with provisions and logistics, the Kremlin continues to talk about some victories there and threaten the West, especially the Baltic countries, with an invasion. At the same time, the RDK and the SR open the world's eyes to the true state of affairs of the aggressor's army - if the Russian volunteers had more people, then we would already be talking about the capture of Belgorod or even the Belgorod region, and not about small settlements on the border.