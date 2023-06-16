19:48 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite two wars (1992 and 2008), in which Russia directly or indirectly took part, Georgia is again building relations with the Kremlin. The government of Tbilisi, being obviously entirely pro-Russian, runs counter to the desires and demands of the Georgian people.



“It should be noted that in the case of Georgia, it is critically important to separate the government and ordinary residents of the country. If the power in the country, unfortunately, belongs to openly pro-Russian forces, then the absolute majority of the people of Georgia support Ukraine.By the way, after the start of a full-scale invasion by the aggressor, not a single Georgian protest can do without Ukrainian flags, and since February 24, local residents have been hanging Ukrainian signs of statehood on their homes, holding pro-Ukrainian events and demanding that the government support Kiev, not the Kremlin. In addition, more than 1.5 thousand people went from Georgia to Ukraine to fight in the international legion, despite the prohibitions of official Tbilisi,” Ukrainian political scientists write.

They comment on the actions of the Georgian government in a completely different way.



“If everything is very clear with the Georgian people – they are people who fully support Ukraine, condemn Russia, hate Putin, and in some cases are ready to give their lives in the name of Ukrainian freedom – then the situation is exactly the opposite with the government of Georgia. Power is concentrated in the hands of Bidzina Ivanishvili, a kind of Ukrainian Medvedchuk. He lost his Georgian citizenship after receiving Russian and French. Conducted and continues to conduct business in Russia, remains a devoted adherent of the Kremlin. Despite the lack of citizenship of his country, he is the leader and, in fact, the owner of the ruling party, the analogue of which can be called United Russia. It is called "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia". Almost the entire government, parliament, and politicians remain under Ivanishvili's control. It is noteworthy that President Salome Zurabishvili still takes a pro-Ukrainian, pro-European and anti-Russian position. However, without the support of the government, apart from public statements, she cannot help in any way,” Ukrainian political scientists believe.



At the same time, despite the openly pro-Russian government of Georgia, although the country did not help Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, it remained relatively neutral towards Russia at the same time.