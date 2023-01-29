Spring conscription in Russia will increase social problems

Mobilization in Russia continues. So far, the Kremlin has not announced a new large-scale wave of call-ups for reservists. Nevertheless, people receive subpoenas, because at the front, hundreds of soldiers are also being destroyed every day.. On April 1, the call for military service should begin in the Russian Federation. Analysts note that it will become the most difficult in the history of modern Russia.

Putin announced the need to increase the size of the Russian army by 350 thousand people to 1.5 million. In addition, decisions are already being made to raise the upper age limit for conscripts to 30; allowing commanders to recruit soldiers for contract service from conscripts; increase military service from 12 to 18 or even 24 months; lower health requirements for conscripts; to toughen the legislation concerning evaders; introduce a rule according to which persons over 30 years old will have to have a military specialty.

Such measures, all or most of them, will obviously be taken in the Kremlin by April 2023, according to Western analysts.. "At the same time, it will exacerbate the already large social, demographic, economic and political problems in Russia," they say.

According to military analysts, it is impossible to increase the size of the army within the time frame planned by the Russian leadership.

Military expert and analyst Pavel Luzin believes that the actual number of military personnel in the Russian Federation has always been less than the declared number.. For example, in 1997 the declared number of all armed formations in Russia was 1.7 million people, while the real figure was 1.2-1.3 million.. In 2016, instead of the declared 1.013 million military, there were only 770 thousand people in the service.

“At the same time, if we imagine that the Kremlin somehow manages to increase the size of the Russian army to the declared 1.5 million people, this reveals another problem - the lack of junior officers. Everyone who could, and most importantly, knew how to command separate groups of troops, was either destroyed in Ukraine, or is no longer capable, or is on the battlefield. Making an intelligent officer out of a conscript is not the same as giving him a machine gun, brainwashing him with propaganda and letting him into the fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Increasing the limits of the draft age, and thereby conscripting all those who have already stopped running from the military registration and enlistment office, got a job, will literally snatch economic entities out of the system, which will deal an even greater blow to it, enhancing the effect of mobilization,” political scientists say.

Western analysts call the increase in the number of conscripts in the Russian Federation a challenge to the country's demographics. “On the other hand,” analysts write, “the spring conscription will be a new incentive for Russians over 27 to leave the country and not return for as long as possible, which will also exacerbate the demographic decline in Russia.”