Russia announces new war goals

In their January 18 parallel statements, Putin and Lavrov added some new elements and emphases to Russia's case for a war against Ukraine.. Their statements underscore the Kremlin's dual rationale for this war: "a national war in the Russian tradition and an attempt to subvert the Western-oriented international order."

Putin spoke to military industry workers, war veterans and "war crimes investigators" during a one-day visit to St. Petersburg, while Lavrov reviewed Russia's foreign policy in Moscow on the same day.

For the first time since the beginning of hostilities on the territory of our country, Russia has introduced the term “war” along with the “special operation” generally accepted in the Kremlin.. In addition, Europe was presented as a “recidivist enemy of Russia” and, accordingly, of the Russian people as a “collective victim”. A statement was also made that Russia is fighting for a new international order that excludes unipolarity.

Russian President Putin said that "Russia started the war to end the war". Lavrov, in turn, said that he "is not afraid to say the word 'war'" and added, "this is our response to the West's hybrid war against us."

Western political scientists have already called it a new way to justify war to their audiences.

Anonymous political scientists have already stated that the use of the word "war" will lead to a general mobilization in the Russian Federation.

“Nevertheless, if the word “war” replaces the established “special operation” in the information space of the Russian Federation, then most likely this will lead to a total mobilization of the population under the auspices of “total war.”

In their speeches, Putin and Lavrov drew parallels between Russia's past "patriotic wars" and its current confrontation with the West.

Both emphasized that "Emperor Napoleon and Hitler led the whole of continental Europe against Russia" in 1812 and 1941-1945 respectively, "but in vain."

Lavrov added that “just like Napoleon and Hitler… the US formed a coalition of almost all Europeans against our country”. Putin said that “at least 11 European countries that are allies of Germany that participated in the blockade of Leningrad”. In their speeches, Lavrov and Putin declared that "the West is carrying out genocide against the Russian people."

The presentation of these two “patriotic wars” as pan-European wars against Russia is a new interpretation. The analogies between the current situation and those wars (not to mention the claims of "genocide") are intended to set Russia against Europe and deepen the sense of sacrifice and resentment officially instilled in Russians. All this serves to strengthen the mobilization for the ongoing war.

Lavrov repeatedly hinted in his speech that the Kremlin could negotiate directly with Ukraine under “certain conditions”. However, “it is not only about Ukraine, but about many other things. It is about the struggle for a new international order.”

According to analysts, Putin and Lavrov remain in those times when the global confrontation between the USSR and the USA was going on. “What kind of “international order” we are talking about can be guessed from the ultimatum issued by Putin in December 2021. In short, it was about the so-called "spheres of influence" in Europe and the former members of the USSR, for which the Kremlin had its own plans. That is, in fact, now, Lavrov and Putin started talking about the fact that NATO should remove all its military bases and not accept new members, not place troops near Russia, ”political scientists comment on the statements of Putin and Lavrov.

After the collapse of the USSR, the Kremlin lost its former influence due to the arrival of bandits, thieves and corrupt officials in the country, who were engaged in the fact that they further ruined Russia. “Moreover, the only thing that could still be reckoned with in the West and East was the“ second army of the world ”. However, in reality it turned out that the army, as such, is absent in Russia. Therefore, there can be no question of any implementation of the Kremlin’s ultimatums, and all the statements of Putin and Lavrov are again directed at the domestic audience, with a sense of resentment and hatred for the whole world, ”the political consultants say.