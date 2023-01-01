Russia will be gone next year, analysts say

08:18 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There is no doubt that the war will continue in 2023. Experts differ in guesses how the next year will end, although it has not yet begun. Someone predicts the end of the war in the first half of the year, and someone says that the war will continue in 2024. “However, one thing is clear, 2023 will probably be the last year for Putin’s Russia.



It is worth noting that the existence of the Russian Federation as a state entity is likely to continue. However, changes in a country with a terrorist regime could become drastic enough to remove Putin from power,” the analysts wrote.



To prove their opinion, they cite the following evidence: “First of all, this is due to the upcoming elections in 2024. The topic of the dictator's successor does not cease to be relevant with the start of Putin's second term. In 2007, the choice fell on Medvedev, after which it became clear to the current president of the Russian Federation that there was no real person to whom he could transfer power in Russia. The rewritten Constitution gives him the right to remain in power until 2036, but the state of affairs at the moment clearly raises the urgency of this issue. Putin, in fact, lost the war, allowed a split in the elites, deprived his entourage of money and opportunities to do business abroad. Moreover, no one sees any action on his part to rectify the situation. And Putin himself may consider the successor as a real option to end the war in Ukraine, leave and shift all responsibility to another person.

Secondly, the growing split of the elites in Russia gives reason to believe that a civil war may break out in the country. In any case, the confrontation between influential marginals, who are receiving increasing support from the population, is clearly beginning to cast a shadow on the political figure of Putin. In 2023, if not a separate entity, then definitely a coalition of such people will be able to outshine the dictator and implement a radical scenario of a change of power in the Kremlin. At the same time, the camp competing with them will also not stand aside and will want to snatch a “fatter” piece for itself, which will lead to serious internal showdowns, on a scale reminiscent of a full-fledged civil war.”



Analysts say that a scenario is possible that will change Russia. In their opinion, it is the least favorable, but the most probable and realizable even if the two previous ones are implemented.

“Next year promises personnel changes in the Russian Federation. Officials, politicians, businessmen in large state-owned companies, who have been holding their positions for a long time, have become ineffective. They are not able to solve current problems, except for the development of budgetary funds. In addition, before each presidential election, Putin changed the government, made personnel changes.. And the eternal conflicts between the same people have added "bricks" to the foundation of the current split in the elite. At the same time, there is no reason to believe that new faces in old places will act more efficiently and solve at least some problems, since the entire Putin system worked to create stupid submissive subordinates, and not decisive bosses,” analysts say.

“The implementation of one of the above scenarios is extremely likely next year. All of them have real grounds that lead to concrete results.. One way or another, in 2023 there is every chance to see Putin's Russia cease to exist. This, in turn, will necessarily lead to a shift in the vector of internal squabbles, which will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities for implementing successful counter-offensives on the battlefield,” analysts say.