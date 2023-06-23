Ukrainian authorities are working to restore the fleet and shipping

06:53 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine face the difficult task of liberating the sea coastline, which is 80% occupied by the aggressor. The country also needs to restore shipping from its Black Sea ports blocked by Russia, as well as clear mines and ensure freedom of navigation throughout the Black and Azov Seas. Kyiv's new initiative to create a "mosquito fleet" should help solve these problems in the near future and ensure security in territorial waters for many years to come.

Without the urgent development of the surface naval forces of Ukraine, it will be difficult to free the coastline and it will be impossible to control the maritime infrastructure, territorial waters and economic zones. Moreover, given that Ukraine, and then Russia, effectively annulled a 2004 bilateral agreement on the use of the Sea of Azov (in which this maritime area was declared "internal waters" of both states), Kiev needs a post-war naval strategy to deter the aggression of the occupiers.. Thus, the so-called “mosquito fleet” concept represents one of the few, if not the only, viable option to ensure the protection of Ukraine’s maritime rights and effectively counter current and future Russian military threats, including sea and air attacks.

After the presentation of the "Strategy of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035", expectations of the dynamic development of the surface fleet of the Ukrainian Navy began to grow, including the first stage of the development of the so-called "mosquito fleet". In particular, by 2024, the Navy was to be replenished with 30 multifunctional boats.. Small, fast, maneuverable and well-armed boats, together with unmanned aerial vehicles, have a much better chance of winning in a limited area of \u200b\u200boperations and enemy domination of the air and sea.

At the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian Navy consisted of 5 Island-class patrol boats, 7 Gyurza-M river gunboats, as well as 18 obsolete ships, Soviet-era boats and 12 auxiliary vessels. Such a flotilla was able to protect only one of the Ukrainian ports. With a 12-fold superiority in forces at sea, Russia quickly captured the entire coastline of the Sea of Azov from Genichesk to Mariupol, blocked the Black Sea ports of Ukraine and captured the island of Serpent. During the first week of the war, several civilian ships were destroyed or damaged while crossing to Ukrainian ports. Nearly 40 foreign ships have been trapped in Ukrainian ports for more than 15 months. Russian ships also approached and fired at the coast and ports of Ukraine from naval artillery.. In the first days of the fighting, the only effective operation of the Ukrainian Navy was the installation of defensive minefields in the territorial waters from Odessa to Ochakov, which prevented the enemy’s amphibious landing in March 2022.

Only after several months of fighting, the supply of missiles to Ukraine began to change the balance of power at sea: the addition of Neptune missiles (officially adopted in August 2020) and Harpoon missiles led to the destruction of the Russian flagship cruiser Moskva, the tugboat Vasily Bekh , offshore drilling platforms and the liberation of Snake Island. As a result, the Russian military command withdrew its surface fleet to areas around the Crimean peninsula. The liberation of the right bank of the Dnieper also contributed to improving the security of the coastal regions of Ukraine. But the surface fleet's lack of critical capabilities for surprise landings and significant fire support for maritime operations hinders the liberation of the Kinburn Peninsula and makes it difficult to stop the shelling of port infrastructure in Ochakov, Kherson and Nikolaev.. Moreover, the absence of missile boats allows Russia to continue launching missile strikes from remote sea areas.

The rapid development and use of maritime drones against Russian surface ships in areas inaccessible to coastal missile systems have recently proven their effectiveness and efficiency within the framework of the “mosquito fleet” concept and partially compensated for the lack of strategically necessary ships. Before the invasion, several projects of maritime drones were developed in Ukraine. But they could not be implemented due to numerous administrative and corruption obstacles supported, among other things, by the pro-Russian military-political forces in Ukraine.. However, attacks by Ukrainian naval drones on Russian ships near Crimea since October 2022 have forced the Russian Navy to significantly increase the defense of its ports, disperse ships to more distant bases, and even withdraw the most valuable vessels to Novorossiysk.. But even in such conditions, the Russian fleet has retained its strike potential: not a single missile carrier equipped with Kalibr has yet been destroyed, and these ships continue to launch missile attacks on the ports of Ukraine and block them.

Thus, for the Ukrainian Navy, the concept of a "mosquito fleet" may be the only possible strategy that could give the surface fleet the capabilities necessary to counter the aggressor at sea.. The current negotiations with Ukraine's partners - the countries of the so-called "Ship Coalition" - would be best to focus on the implementation of this strategic concept.

Ultimately, small, fast, agile and well-armed boats, as well as unmanned aerial and surface vehicles in a well-equipped "mosquito fleet" could quickly and effectively strengthen the Ukrainian Navy, and increase the chances of successful operations at sea, where Russia, so far, has dominance in the air and on the water.