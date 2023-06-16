22:05 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

“Russia has launched an active campaign aimed at starting peace negotiations. Undoubtedly, for Putin, this seems to be a way out in the current situation, when the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should soon begin, and his army will also end soon. However, any war is known to end in peace negotiations or, in some cases, truce negotiations.. But today there is no scenario in modern history that would be similar to the current war, ”the experts said.



In many ways, the war in Ukraine is unique. Our country is a large, independent country, which, having eliminated pro-Russian forces, has lost external forces of influence.. However, some experts are already beginning to suggest achieving the status quo as an option for a "peaceful settlement" on the example of the Korean Peninsula and the island of Cyprus.



In particular, the American non-profit research organization RAND, made a report to the US government: “Ideally, the ceasefire in Ukraine should be maintained, leading to a status quo similar to that prevailing on the Korean Peninsula, which has remained largely stable without official peace pact for 70 years. Cyprus was also divided but remained stable for decades. This section is not an ideal outcome, but it is preferable to a high-intensity war that will continue for years.”



However, these analogies are untenable. These earlier cases differ from the situation in Ukraine in fundamental respects, so any models that may or may not have been established by Korea or Cyprus do not apply to Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainian political scientists believe.



The Korean Peninsula was a Japanese possession, divided into occupation zones at the end of World War II, and de facto divided into two states before the start of the Korean War.. The armistice of 1953, which ended active hostilities in Korea (but not the war), cemented this pre-war situation.





Ukraine is an independent state whose borders enjoy full international recognition, are contested and violated only by Russia. The main justification declared by the Western allies for supporting Ukraine in this war is the inadmissibility of territorial seizures and changing borders by force. The cession of Ukrainian territories to Russia under the pretext of an on-the-spot truce nullifies this rationale. There is no need for such a course of action, given the proven ability of Ukraine to de-occupy its territories if the West provides all the types and the necessary amount of weapons.



South Korea refused to sign the armistice agreement because it opposed partition (later Seoul accepted it de facto). The US military command signed a truce (together with China and North Korea) ending US hostilities and involvement. On the contrary, a truce in Ukraine is unthinkable without the free consent of Kyiv. And Washington does not intend to become a party, much less a guarantor of a truce for Ukraine.



North Korea was not annexed by another state, but continued to be an independent country (besides, a pariah). On the contrary, the territories that these and some other analysts propose to sell at the expense of Ukraine will not become a state, but simply part of Russia.