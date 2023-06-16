Status quo does not suit Ukraine: expert opinion

“Russia has launched an active campaign aimed at starting peace negotiations. Undoubtedly, for Putin, this seems to be a way out in the current situation, when the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should soon begin, and his army will also end soon. However, any war is known to end in peace negotiations or, in some cases, truce negotiations.. But today there is no scenario in modern history that would be similar to the current war, ”the experts said.
In many ways, the war in Ukraine is unique. Our country is a large, independent country, which, having eliminated pro-Russian forces, has lost external forces of influence.. However, some experts are already beginning to suggest achieving the status quo as an option for a "peaceful settlement" on the example of the Korean Peninsula and the island of Cyprus.
In many ways, the war in Ukraine is unique. Our country is a large, independent country, which, having eliminated pro-Russian forces, has lost external forces of influence.. However, some experts are already beginning to suggest achieving the status quo as an option for a "peaceful settlement" on the example of the Korean Peninsula and the island of Cyprus.
In particular, the American non-profit research organization RAND, made a report to the US government: “Ideally, the ceasefire in Ukraine should be maintained, leading to a status quo similar to that prevailing on the Korean Peninsula, which has remained largely stable without official peace pact for 70 years. Cyprus was also divided but remained stable for decades. This section is not an ideal outcome, but it is preferable to a high-intensity war that will continue for years.”
However, these analogies are untenable. These earlier cases differ from the situation in Ukraine in fundamental respects, so any models that may or may not have been established by Korea or Cyprus do not apply to Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainian political scientists believe.
The Korean Peninsula was a Japanese possession, divided into occupation zones at the end of World War II, and de facto divided into two states before the start of the Korean War.. The armistice of 1953, which ended active hostilities in Korea (but not the war), cemented this pre-war situation.
Ukraine is an independent state whose borders enjoy full international recognition, are contested and violated only by Russia. The main justification declared by the Western allies for supporting Ukraine in this war is the inadmissibility of territorial seizures and changing borders by force. The cession of Ukrainian territories to Russia under the pretext of an on-the-spot truce nullifies this rationale. There is no need for such a course of action, given the proven ability of Ukraine to de-occupy its territories if the West provides all the types and the necessary amount of weapons.
South Korea refused to sign the armistice agreement because it opposed partition (later Seoul accepted it de facto). The US military command signed a truce (together with China and North Korea) ending US hostilities and involvement. On the contrary, a truce in Ukraine is unthinkable without the free consent of Kyiv. And Washington does not intend to become a party, much less a guarantor of a truce for Ukraine.
North Korea was not annexed by another state, but continued to be an independent country (besides, a pariah). On the contrary, the territories that these and some other analysts propose to sell at the expense of Ukraine will not become a state, but simply part of Russia.
“From a geopolitical point of view, no other country has troops and bases in North Korea from which to threaten other states (North Korea itself is a threat.) On the contrary, Russia is a separate country whose forces will constantly threaten Ukraine and the region as a whole on land and at sea from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia,” the experts are sure.
Washington guarantees the security of South Korea by treaty, having powerful land and naval forces in this country. On the contrary, the US and NATO do not offer anything similar for Ukraine.
On the other hand, analysts consider the Cyprus scenario as an example. Cyprus was a divided island after the Turkish military occupation of Northern Cyprus in 1974. But the analogy with the actual division of Ukraine is also untenable. Partition of Cyprus directly affects the interests of Greece and Turkey, two members of NATO. Apart from this complex bilateral context, no part of Cyprus is a source of threats to other countries or the international order. Cyprus hosts the military bases of a third NATO country, the UK. Moreover, the US has strong influence in this case.. And the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, controlled by Greece, is a member of the European Union.
On the contrary, Russia is using the territories it has occupied to attack the rest of Ukraine and establish Russian military control over the Black Sea basin. The occupation of the Crimean peninsula allows Russia to block Ukrainian and international access to Ukrainian ports, through which about 80% of the country's international trade passed before the war. Possession of Crimea will also allow Russia to continue to manipulate the terms of international sea and air traffic in much of the Black Sea region to the detriment of coastal and non-coastal countries, as well as Ukraine.. Unlike the situation in Cyprus, Russia will dominate there undividedly.
A truce that would end active hostilities and leave Crimea under Russian military occupation would permanently hold Ukrainian foreign trade hostage to the Russian blockade, make it impossible for Ukraine to recover its economy, hinder international investment in Ukraine, and jeopardize its candidacy for EU membership.
In addition to analogies with the armistice in Korea and Cyprus, the same RAND analysts offer a “precedent” for conflict resolution: “The 2+4 talks [in 1990 on German reunification] represent a good. East and West Germany negotiated unification directly, while the United States, Britain, France and the Soviet Union negotiated a broader post-Cold War security architecture.”
Again, the war in Ukraine and the above situation with Germany are fundamentally different. East Germany (Soviet zone) was an independent state, not annexed to the Soviet Union and not denationalized, so the two German states could negotiate their reunification. On the contrary, the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia were directly annexed to Russia and “de-Ukrainian”, so Kyiv did not want and could not negotiate with representatives of these territories. Such talks were the aim of the Minsk agreements on Donetsk and Lugansk, but Russia destroyed these agreements by announcing the annexation of both regions - and subsequently Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - directly to Russia along the Crimean model.
Moreover, these four powers acted in 1990 on the basis of their status as occupying powers in Germany. The Soviet Union was ending its existence, while the three Western countries maintained their presence in a united Germany with the willing consent of the latter.. None of these factors apply in Ukraine now or in the foreseeable future. Referring to such analogies or “precedents”, they can only serve as a cover for a truce, as a result of which the Ukrainian territories will actually pass to Russia for future generations, and the war, however, as well as hostilities, will not stop, given the nature of the current government in the Kremlin.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments