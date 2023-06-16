Ukraine will soon receive F-16

15:36 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine





More than a year has passed since Kyiv began asking the West for the transfer of F-16 multirole fighters to protect its own skies. And now, finally, having gone from a complete denial of such a possibility, to the training of Ukrainian pilots by the EU countries, Ukraine should receive several squadrons of American aircraft in the fall of 2023.



Ukraine has finally received approval to receive long-awaited Western-style fighter jets, namely the F-16. As Joe Biden answered, when asked by a journalist about "the risks of transferring American fighters to Ukraine", this undoubtedly creates specific risks, "and big ones, but for them [for the Russians]". At the same time, most of the inhabitants, however, as well as political experts, overestimate the transfer of Western aircraft to Kyiv. Of course, this is an important step that destroys, perhaps, the last barrier and gives Ukraine the opportunity to demand the transfer of more modern combat aircraft in the future.



However, the F-16 is not a panacea. That is, you should not count on the total superiority of the Ukrainians in the sky, after receiving these fighters. Moreover, aircraft that have not undergone modernization are inferior in technical characteristics to modern enemy fighters, such as, for example, the Su-35. And the use of the F-16 by Ukrainians, no matter how quickly they go through training, will not allow pilots to reveal the full potential of the aircraft, since this requires more than one hundred flight hours.



From here emerges another problem - air defense and electronic warfare of the aggressor. Today, Ukrainian pilots fly Soviet MiG-29s.. They are forced to move at ultra-low altitudes so that the enemy’s radar does not detect the car. At the moment when it is necessary to launch a rocket, the pilot rises sharply to the desired height and releases the projectile. However, at the same moment, the air defense of the Russians notices our plane and begins to work on the target. Thus, Ukraine has already lost several pilots. The situation with the F-16 is no different. This aircraft, although slightly less visible to Russian radars, does not have stealth technology.. This means that the use of Western fighters in the territory where enemy air defense is operating is just as dangerous as the use of the current MiG-29s.



In addition, the F-16 needs a smooth, long runway to take off, which means that Ukraine will have to expand and modernize existing airfields, which, in turn, will not go unnoticed by the aggressor - the conclusions are clear. Even more important and more difficult is the maintenance of machines. A recent report by the US Congressional Research Service notes that if Ukrainian pilots can be trained to fly the F-16 in 3 months, then fighter technicians need a course of at least a year.. Western planes are very whimsical in terms of maintenance and, for example, 1 flight hour takes up to 16 hours of service.

So what are the F-16s for, if there are so many problems with them? First of all, the Soviet MiG-29s are a relic of the past. In order for them to continue performing combat missions, Ukrainian technicians have to disassemble more damaged models. Experts call it airplane "cannibalism". Thus, even under the condition that no more Ukrainian fighters are shot down by an enemy missile, sooner or later they will end on their own. That is, F-16s are necessary, first of all, so that Ukrainian pilots can, in principle, take to the air. An obvious plus will also be the fact that this is Western equipment, which means that in this way Ukrainians will switch to NATO standards in the Air Force, by using equipment in the field.





As now, Western fighters will be used primarily to destroy enemy cruise missiles and "mopeds". In particular, for this, the West can transfer air-to-air missiles for the F-16, such as AIM-9 "Sidewinder" guided missiles and AIM-120 "AMRAAM" medium-range missiles. And although the cost of one unit of each of the types of ammunition varies in the region of $1 million, it is still cheaper for Europe and the United States than continuing to supply Ukraine with expensive air defense systems, such as the Patriot, the price of which (combined) is $1 billion.

At the same time, the issue of personnel - both pilots and technicians - for the F-16 is also not insoluble. If you remember, just a few weeks ago, a veteran of the US Air Force said that he was ready to go to Ukraine as a volunteer, after the West transferred the appropriate equipment to our country.. He also noted that dozens of US pilots, with whom he keeps in touch, are ready to follow him. The same goes for the technical staff. To avoid political consequences, which are constantly feared in the West, volunteer pilots could, for example, urgently obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

Getting Ukraine F-16 fighters will not just overcome the last barrier in providing our country with the necessary weapons. Despite the exaggerated effectiveness of Western aircraft by the media, for the most part, the delivery of aircraft means the beginning of a global rearmament of the Ukrainian Air Force. As soon as the first vehicles cross the Ukrainian border, it will be about providing Kyiv with fighters that would be technically superior to Russian counterparts and could effectively withstand enemy air defense and electronic warfare.