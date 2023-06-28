16:39 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the beginning of this month, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began offensive operations in different sectors of the front. Contrary to most people's expectations, the Ukrainian defenders are not advancing at lightning speed. The experience of the Kharkov and Kherson offensives gives a false impression of the current realities of hostilities.

Sometimes you can find strange comments on the net, like - “they took 3 villages and rejoice”, “they have everything, but they can’t do anything” and so on.. The opinions of the townsfolk would be understandable if they sounded from the Russians. However, such comments are found on Ukrainian resources. Apparently, sofa troops are still “better” versed in military tactics and know the whole plan of the military command of Ukraine, which allow themselves such attacks.

First of all, it is worth noting that, just as the de-occupation of the Kharkiv region and Kherson developed, the upcoming offensive is unlikely to pass. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to break through the enemy’s line of defense, which did not expect a counteroffensive, enter the operational space and move further into the rear of the invaders. Now, both Western and Ukrainian experts, and the military, are noting unprecedented by the standards of the current war, the strengthening of the Russians along the entire front line. And this is not one line of defense, but two or three, with reinforced concrete fortifications, minefields, anti-tank ditches, aviation and artillery. For example, it is worth remembering when for several months the vastly superior enemy forces could not take Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine had equipped similar defense lines since 2014.

In addition, an important factor is the superiority of the aggressor's aviation. The Ukrainian defenders managed to achieve parity in armored vehicles and artillery only recently, by receiving Western assistance and systematically destroying similar enemy systems. Unfortunately, air superiority has not yet been achieved, and this, in the realities of an offensive operation, is a serious challenge.. Since the beginning of June, attack aircraft and fighters of the invaders have stepped up along the front line, while not crossing it. By the way, most of the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are from Russian aviation. According to some reports, Ukraine should receive F -16 multi-role fighters by the end of 2023, but it is obvious that in the realities of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain without air support. This means that the Ukrainian military command has calculated this moment and does not once again endanger the offensive groups.

As for offensive forces, according to Reuters , Ukraine has deployed only 3 out of 12 brigades. The nature of offensive operations can speak of several scenarios at once. The Armed Forces of Ukraine can lure out enemy reserves in one or several directions, conduct reconnaissance in combat to identify weak spots in the defense, identify positions of enemy artillery, create the appearance of an offensive, to disorient the invaders. First of all, it is necessary to understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be thrown into battle on fortified positions of people and arrange “meat assaults”, as the aggressor does, according to Soviet counterparts.

The offensive plan was developed over several months, with the participation of the military generals of the partner countries. There is no reason to doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not achieving their goals. The de-occupation of some settlements now may play a significant role in the future, since, for example, Ukrainian defenders were able to take the height they needed. Also, do not pay attention and, moreover, trust the Russian and pro-Russian media. This time, the Ukrainian offensive will not last a day or two, or even a week, with operational pauses of several days, in order to ultimately achieve its goals.