On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the condemnation of Putin and the entire political and military leadership of Russia.. Now the EU will begin to address a number of important issues relating to international law, which will ultimately lead to the improvement of legislation both in Ukraine and around the world.

The European Union and its members should seek the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine committed by the political and military leadership of Russia, says the resolution of the European Parliament, adopted on Thursday, January 19, in Strasbourg.

472 MEPs voted for it, 19 voted against, 33 abstained. The procedure for convicting war criminals, which are Putin, Lavrov, Zakharova, Shoigu, Gerasimov, Patrushev, Bortnikov and all other military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, should become similar to an international tribunal in The Hague over representatives of the Nazi regime.

At the same time, at the moment there are a number of problems related to the implementation of the plans of the parliamentarians.. First of all, it is necessary to develop a legal mechanism that would remove the immunity from Putin and Lukashenko (an ally of the President of the Russian Federation).

The fact is that the top leadership of the country is responsible for the crimes of aggression, but it is subject to international immunity from foreign criminal jurisdiction.

In order to remove immunity, strong support from the world community is needed, since the UN Security Council is paralyzed in any issue related to the war in Ukraine, because Russia is its permanent member with the right of veto.

“The EU and Ukraine should seek support in the UN General Assembly and other international forums, actively using public diplomacy and strategic communication, the resolution of the European Parliament emphasizes,” Ukrainian political scientists are sure.

As for the mechanism for transferring Russia's assets arrested in the West to Ukraine, it is necessary to remove immunity from them. Without a clear justification in terms of jurisprudence, the EU will not be able to confiscate the money of the Russian Federation.

The European Parliament considers the creation of a group of international special prosecutors based on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to collect data on war crimes in Ukraine as the first step to bring the leadership of the Russian Federation to justice.. Neither Kyiv nor the Kremlin have ratified the Rome Statute, which has jurisdiction in the investigation of the commission of aggression, which, in turn, the ICC does not have.

“The Verkhovna Rada, first of all, needs to adopt the Rome Statute at the legislative level in order to launch the entire investigation process, which will allow prosecuting Putin, Lukashenko and other persons who support the war in Ukraine,” political scientists write.

The bureaucratic institutions of the West are nothing but confusion and red tape.. At the same time, all Western democracy, international law, the system of law and order and justice are built on them.

“The fact that the European Parliament adopted the most important resolution, even if it is of a recommendatory nature, on the creation of a special tribunal for war criminals in Ukraine, speaks volumes. First of all, that the West no longer seeks to "save face to Putin." Given the long red tape of Western bureaucracy, this may take more than one month, if not a year.. However, sooner or later, Russia will lose its seat in the UN Security Council and will not be able to impose a veto, and Putin will end up in the dock in The Hague,” Ukrainian political technologists are sure.