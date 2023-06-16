08:45 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 5-6, Russia blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. This is clearly a terrorist act. However, until now, the West has not recognized Russia as a country sponsoring terrorism, which this state entity is.



A man-made disaster of incredible proportions in Europe will occur as a result of the fact that the invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. Its consequences can only be predicted, but in the best case scenario, the echo of this tragedy will reverberate throughout southern Ukraine for many years to come. As official representatives of our country report, the water level downstream of the Dnieper will continue to increase for several days, while the basin of the Kakhovka reservoir will completely deplete its reserves in a week.. This, in turn, threatens the withdrawal of water from the cooling pool of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and further overheating of nuclear reactors. According to forecasts, in a year the southern lands of Ukraine may turn into a desert, and the Crimean peninsula may lose fresh water. But the worst thing is that tens of thousands of people were left homeless at one moment, and many are still waiting for rescue on the roofs of their houses.



Referring to intelligence data, the United States stated that they had irrefutable data on the undermining of the Kakhovka dam by the Russians.. In addition, pictures of the hydroelectric power station show that the explosion occurred from inside the building. Back in the spring of last year, after the occupation of the Kherson region, it became known that the aggressor had mined the station. After the explosion, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that they expected such a scenario, because the dam was a crossing over the Dnieper. This serves as another proof that the dam was needed by the occupiers in order to protect themselves in this direction. In addition, representatives of the General Staff said that on the eve of the disaster, a plan was approved to de-occupy the hydroelectric power station.





After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the United States gave permission to use its weapons to strike at the territory of Russia. However, both in America and in European countries, a resolution has not yet been adopted recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism, although the aggressor has repeatedly proved that he deserves this title like no other country in the world.. At the same time, June 6 was declared the day of the Russian language at the UN, which further discredits and also emphasizes the “impotence” of this body. After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the United States gave permission to use its weapons to strike at the territory of Russia. However, both in America and in European countries, a resolution has not yet been adopted recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism, although the aggressor has repeatedly proved that he deserves this title like no other country in the world.. At the same time, June 6 was declared the day of the Russian language at the UN, which further discredits and also emphasizes the “impotence” of this body.



The explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station once again confirms that it is impossible to negotiate with the occupiers from Russia. As long as the aggressor's army is on the territory of Ukraine, and dictator Putin remains in power, there can be no question of any peace.