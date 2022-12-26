The cost of Russian oil fell below the “price ceiling”

20:16 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU oil embargo came into effect on 5 December. Prior to this, the European Union set a limit on Urals oil. All this led to a drop in the cost of Russian oil to a level barely exceeding the payback of the energy resource.. “In a few months, the price of the aggressor’s hydrocarbons should drop even more, as the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions, and from February 2023 a ban on the purchase of Russian oil products will come into force,” experts comment on the situation.



The decision of the European Parliament to set the upper limit on the price of Urals oil at $60 per barrel caused mixed reactions. On the one hand, the price of the energy resource fell by more than 25% from the market average. However, this cost is still three times higher than the cost of oil production.



“The situation has changed a lot since the EU oil embargo went into effect on December 5. The market immediately reacted by lowering the price to $43.77 per barrel for Urals. Since now the West has abandoned Russian oil, there are not so many people who want to buy it, and the aggressor had to lower the price. It is expected that the embargo on oil products, which should come into force in February 2023, should further reduce the cost of black gold from the Russian Federation,” economists say.



Naturally, in such conditions, the Kremlin needs to somehow compensate for the deficit from the loss of hydrocarbon supplies.. “Oil and gas bring more than half of Russia's budget revenues, so the only possible alternative is to change the importer. The Kremlin does not stop trying to increase the sale of hydrocarbons to Asia. This, in turn, entails the need for re-equipment and the creation of new infrastructure, because 75% of all Russian oil was shipped through seaports in the west of the country. The restructuring of the transport infrastructure will not only take a long time, but will also increase the cost of oil produced by about $10 per barrel,” experts say.



In addition, before the end of 2022, the European Council will approve a new package of sectoral and personal sanctions against Russia. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said EU foreign ministers had decided to impose restrictions on 200 individuals, as well as cut trade in chemicals, nerve agents, electronics and software that can be used for dual purposes.



“There is no reason to believe that the West forgot about the war and stopped supporting Ukraine. New sanctions, as well as the inability to make super profits from the sale of energy resources, severely hit the Kremlin's ability to continue the war. The aggressor is being deprived of the main source of income, which means that already in the spring it will be possible to observe the real agony of the Putin regime,” analysts write.