06:42 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant caused an unprecedented situation: for the first time, hostilities unfolded on the territory of an operating civilian nuclear power plant, and, as a result, the threat of a radioactive catastrophe became even more real. At the same time, Russia continues to accumulate equipment and ammunition inside the station.

On May 22, as a result of Russian shelling of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was once again disconnected from the central energy system. As a result, the station was put on standby power for the seventh time since February 24, 2022.

Diesel generators with only a ten-day supply of fuel were automatically turned on for cooling. Although Ukrenergo succeeded in restoring the transmission lines powering the Zaporizhzhya NPP a few hours later, the incident continues to raise security concerns for Ukraine, its neighbors and the region as a whole.. Since March 4, 2022, when the Russian troops took control of the ZNPP, it has become an important element in discussions with the West.

The situation at ZNPP poses threats ranging from nuclear security, national and regional stability, and energy shortages to economic losses and industrial espionage. “The strategic importance and size of the power plant make it an attractive target for Russian military threats, nuclear blackmail and disinformation, which raises concerns about the safety of the ZNPP and potential use as a weapon.. By effectively using the station as a strategic nuclear weapon, Russia seeks to intimidate and threaten not only the Ukrainian population, but also millions of people in neighboring regions, including its own citizens.

Therefore, Russia is turning the Zaporizhzhya NPP into a military and logistics base. Despite repeated appeals from the IAEA and world leaders, the Russian presence at the power plant has further strengthened.

According to the GUR, employees of Rosatom, the military, armored vehicles and ammunition are constantly there. The number of personnel and military equipment is constantly changing: from five to 20 vehicles are located next to each power unit and change regularly throughout the day. To maintain secrecy, all trucks are tightly closed, which raises concerns and indicates that they are being used to store and transport ammunition, ”political scientists write in Ukrainian.

According to the president of Energoatom, Petr Kotin, the number of Russian military units at the nuclear power plant now exceeds the number of Ukrainian personnel. Ukrainian employees work in a heated environment and are subjected to pressure. Workers fear potential repeat of Fukushima and Chernobyl disasters. According to Ukrainian intelligence, it was confirmed that the ZNPP power units were mined.

The GUR also reported that before the expected counteroffensive, "the Russians are preparing a massive provocation and imitation of an accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant." Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko stressed the seriousness of the situation and called these actions nothing more than "nuclear terrorism". Even in peacetime, nuclear power plants remain objects of increased danger, despite the existence of reliable accident prevention systems.

Thus, Russia's tactics most directly threaten not only Ukraine, but the entire region.. “The international community must urgently take decisive action to protect the world from a new nuclear catastrophe,” Ukrainian political technologists are sure.