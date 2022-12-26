16:20 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Today Russia is a terrorist state and the Putin regime is a terrorist regime.”

This was stated by Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Valery Udovichenko, speaking at the VI International Scientific and Practical Conference "Genocide as a weapon in the fight against the Ukrainian nation in the XX-XXI centuries: interdisciplinary approaches", which took place in Kyiv on November 24-25 and was dedicated to 90 th anniversary of the Holodomor-genocide.



“Today Russia is a terrorist state and Putin’s regime is a terrorist regime. They pose a threat to the civilian critical infrastructure of Ukraine and continue to use terrorist methods in the war against Ukraine,” Udovichenko said.

This was confirmed by the parliaments of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the European Parliament.

The entire civilized, democratic world is beginning to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, and the Putin regime as a terrorist regime.



And Putin's propagandists do not hide this, calling on the Russian authorities to launch missile strikes exclusively on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.. Even in accordance with the federal law "on the fight against terrorism", such activities fall under the definition of "terrorist activities".