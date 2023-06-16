Hiroshima summit focused on Ukrainian victory

From May 19 to 21, the G7 meeting was held in Japan. The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the European Union discussed future steps to contain China in the Indo-Pacific. However, most of the meeting was devoted to the war in Ukraine, namely, providing our country with all the tools for an early victory.
At the last G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Western leaders and their invited guests paid great attention to expanding and tightening the sanctions regime against Russia.. It is worth noting that the reduction in Russian oil and gas revenues in the first four months of this year is 52% compared to the same period in 2022. Russian companies use all possible channels and offer big discounts to maintain export volumes. However, the result was a sharp decline in their profits, as well as an abundant supply in the world market.. In addition, the price of natural gas in Europe has returned to pre-war levels. In addition to closing loopholes in restrictions on the import of high technologies from Russia, the EU is now preparing a ban on the export of Russian diamonds, which will deal another blow to the aggressor's economy.
But Russia is not defeated by sanctions alone. If we recall the early days of a full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I don’t need a car, I need ammunition”. Now he reiterates this, that although the sanctions are commendable, Ukraine needs more weapons and ammunition. The Armed Forces of Ukraine never cease to amaze Western experts with their ability to learn how to work with new types of Western equipment several times faster.
A key new development in military assistance to Ukraine is the establishment of a so-called “fighter coalition”, which is supposed to transfer several squadrons of F-16s to Kyiv. One issue that, prior to the Japan summit, prevented a decision on the necessary strengthening of the Ukrainian air force was related to the risk of possible strikes on Russian territory, but Kiev, as always, assured Western partners that it would not use fighters for such tasks.. By the way, a number of European states have made statements that they will begin training Ukrainian pilots from the first of June.
In a carefully prepared upcoming counter-offensive, the Ukrainian army will need to protect newly trained armored brigades from Russian air strikes with the help of mobile anti-aircraft missile systems. Although the direction of the main breakthrough is still uncertain, several recent counterattacks have put the occupiers on the defensive at the only place where the Russians still attempted to attack, namely Bakhmut.
At the same time, the Ukrainian army is aware of its actions and does not believe in miracles. Therefore, Zelensky repeatedly repeated that the West should not count on colossal reconquests of territories. And although we all really want a speedy victory and the return of Ukrainian land under control, most understand that for the Armed Forces of Ukraine people are the main resource and therefore patience is needed to avoid as many victims as possible.
It is very good that in the West they hear such a signal and from the Japanese summit it becomes clear about the readiness to arm Ukraine with all the means necessary to win not only in a long war, but also in the upcoming counteroffensive. Every small tactical success resonates strongly in the Kremlin, and every sign of mismanagement and confusion increases the demoralization of the Russian army, making Ukraine's victory more tangible. Finally, a formula is emerging that will help us win the war against the aggressor, and seeing how it works, the West is ready to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and not persuade it to negotiate with the Kremlin.
