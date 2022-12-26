From the Ukrainian front to the Russian Federation there is a massive flow of weapons

19:21 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, the level of crime has risen sharply, analysts write. “The weapons that the Russian command sends to Ukraine are massively returned to the streets of the aggressor country. The occupiers are making fortunes selling firearms while their soldiers run out of machine guns and ammo.. Such a scenario was predicted at the very beginning of the war, and now it is being implemented,” say analysts in the field of criminal law.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the number of crimes in the country in 2022 as a whole increased by 30% compared to last year, although before the invasion of Ukraine, the crime rate, oddly enough, remained unchanged, and sometimes even decreased. . Only for the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, the number of crimes increased by 675%. The surge in other Russian regions in the territories adjacent to Ukraine has tripled.

“As a result, the number of armed crimes committed in Russia this year is already more than double the total of last year. . And this trend is quite understandable and predictable, because after every major war there is an outflow of weapons back to the countries participating in the conflict. After the First World War and the revolution in the Russian Federation, the Bolsheviks had to deal with the confiscation of weapons from private hands for several years. After World War II, Stalin faced an even bigger problem with resistance movements in the Baltic states, western Belarus and Ukraine, where the general population was armed with weapons left over from the larger conflict.. With the collapse of the USSR, soldiers returning from Afghanistan often brought weapons with them, in the future, becoming the basis of the security forces in many organized crime groups of the 90s. And during both post-Soviet Chechen wars, the weapons of those conflicts, brought both by the Russians who fought in Chechnya, and by the Chechens themselves, got into Russia. But the war in Ukraine will turn out to be more terrible for Russia in this regard than all the wars before it, ”experts say.

Political technologists believe that those mobilized in the Russian Federation have a low level of military training and discipline and are likely to consider any weapons they have as booty that they can take home, and officers often cannot control these units in the field, and this the lack of control also directly affects what soldiers can carry.

“Such behavior is even more likely in the case of prisoners who are actively recruited into both the army and PMCs. . They have nothing to lose, and they are just happy to have access to free weapons, so that they can later use them for raids and robberies, ”the experts say.

In addition, there is a lack of border control between the territories where hostilities are unfolding and the territory of Russia. This is because the Kremlin announced the annexation of part of Ukraine, which the Russian government now officially considers part of Russia. This means there are no border checkpoints and therefore much less opportunity to prevent the occupiers returning home from taking their weapons with them. . Only a small percentage will go for this, but it is already enough to raise public concern about what might happen next if this trend continues to spread.

In addition, international legal experts, who did not wish to be named, said that "Russian courts have already demonstrated their unwillingness to punish veterans who have committed war crimes to the fullest extent of the law."

Analysts have concluded from this that if returning soldiers bring in weapons and then commit a crime with them, the chances of them being sent to prison are much lower than in any other case, further removing the deterrent to theft of weapons from the front.