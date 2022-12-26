Russia Intends to find new markets for gas sales

08:00 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's full-scale offensive against Ukraine on February 24, Gazprom's natural gas supplies to Europe have fallen by about 80%. Such a sharp decline is primarily due to the Kremlin's own decisions aimed at fomenting political and economic instability in the European Union, Western analysts write. “Putin was wrong when he thought that almost all European countries would not refuse Russian gas and would start “begging Russia to return”. However, Russia does not have a magic wand to redirect its gas exports and any possible solutions will be lengthy, extremely expensive and unlikely to replace the European market,” analysts say.



In 2021, Russia exported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the EU. This accounted for 61.7% of total Russian gas exports that year and 73.8% if only pipeline gas exports are counted, excluding liquefied natural gas supplies. Such a large volume of supplies was realized in large part thanks to the extensive network of pipelines linking Russia with Europe, in particular through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, the Yamal pipeline through Belarus and Poland, the Bratstvo pipeline through Ukraine and pipeline "Turkish Stream" at the bottom of the Black Sea. Meanwhile, LNG supplies, provided mainly by Russian natural gas producer Novatek, accounted for a fairly small share of EU imports. Therefore, the possible loss of the European market is a big challenge for Gazprom, especially since the Siberian gas fields that have so far supplied Europe have not been linked to any alternative markets, namely China.

Given this state of affairs, it is not surprising that Russia is actively considering alternative buyers of hydrocarbons. Back in April 2022, Putin publicly instructed the government to speed up preparations for redirecting oil and gas exports from Europe to other markets, including speeding up the implementation of new pipeline projects.. Putin was referring, among other projects, to the long-discussed Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, which would connect the gas fields of the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic to the Chinese market via Mongolia. The gas pipeline's design capacity is approximately 50 billion cubic meters per year, which roughly corresponds to one third of Gazprom's deliveries to the EU. It is noteworthy that in mid-September, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak bluntly stated that the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline would actually replace the now non-existent Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.. However, the construction phase of the project is not expected to begin until 2024, and current projections indicate that construction on the Mongolian section of the pipeline will not start until 2027.



However, the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline is not the only project that Russia is considering to open new markets for gas exports.. In general, the Russian Federation wants to accelerate regional gasification programs and build new chemical plants. However, perhaps the most publicized idea in this area so far has been the creation of a new hub for Russian gas in Turkey.



The concept was introduced in one of Putin’s speeches in October 2022 and was first met with bewilderment by Turkish officials when Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said: “This is the first time we are hearing about the issue of supplying Europe with alternative routes.”. However, despite initial reluctance, Turkey has reportedly agreed to join the project.



“Prospects for the implementation of the Turkish gas project remain, to put it mildly, vague. Firstly, a feasibility study has not yet been completed, and the construction of a new gas pipeline under the Black Sea, the depth of which is more than two kilometers, will most likely become impossible for Russia under Western sanctions.



Perhaps the most important takeaway from these Russian statements is that the Kremlin sees the loss of the European gas market as a huge problem. Theoretically, the problem could be solved within the next few years if the Russian Federation can increase its liquefaction capacity and related infrastructure in the Arctic.. However, for now, the LNG option seems out of reach for the Kremlin due to Western sanctions (which include a ban on the export of liquefaction equipment) and the reluctance of foreign companies, both investors and contractors, to deal with a toxic market,” said analysts who did not name their names.



According to experts, Russia's inability to supply Europe with gas will have a negative impact on its economy.

“To summarize, European countries have demonstrated that they can rapidly deploy additional infrastructure for gas imports, effectively ending their historical dependence on Russian supplies. At the same time, by cutting itself off from the European market, the Kremlin has lost its main buyer of Russian hydrocarbons and is unable to find an equally large importer in the medium term,” economists say.