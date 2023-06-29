Russia is waging an information war in the territories under its control

On June 15, several Ukrainian media outlets reported that another high-ranking Russian military officer was killed in action. This time it was Colonel Sergei Postnov, who headed the information response group as part of the 1st media relations department of the Russian Guard. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014, the information war has played a key role in the Kremlin’s efforts.. And the high officer rank of Postnov today further emphasizes this fact.
To change the attitude of the local population, the Russian authorities periodically deliver humanitarian aid, accompanying such events with massive media coverage. Not all of these efforts were successful for the Kremlin, especially at the beginning of the occupation. For example, local residents in Kherson refused to accept aid and instead expressed their full support for Ukraine.. The invaders encountered similar actions during the recent authorized celebrations of the "Day of Russia" in Kherson and Melitopol. According to Oleksandr Samoylenko, the legitimate Ukrainian head of the Kherson Regional Council, the Russians needed to bring extra people to their celebrations to ensure a crowd large enough to film propaganda news.
In addition, Russia blocked all Ukrainian broadcasts, both television and radio, in the captured parts of the Kherson region. Indeed, the television center in Kherson was one of the first administrative buildings seized with the beginning of the occupation of the city, and on April 22 Russian television channels began broadcasting. A week later, the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation stated that Russia launched large-scale psychological operations against civilians in the occupied territories in order to create the illusion of “life returning to normal”, present the occupiers in a positive light and reduce popular resistance. Some of the Russian news footage of life in “liberated” Kherson was actually filmed in Novaya Kakhovka, the Kherson region, or even Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai.
As in the case of the media, local Ukrainian Internet providers in cities captured by Russian troops were replaced by a Russian provider based in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This allows the occupying forces to control access to certain websites or simply block all Ukrainian sources of information.. In fact, part of the Zaporizhia and completely Kherson region are cut off from the Ukrainian information space. The Russians are also replacing local Ukrainian cellular networks with their own provider, which will run on seized equipment. With Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology, Russia can filter local residents' access to Ukrainian news outlets on their mobile phones. New SIM cards for mobile phones can only be purchased by transferring personal data (a common practice in Russia, but not in Ukraine). This facilitates espionage and the collection of data that the occupying administrations will need to hold a future “referendum” on joining these territories to the Russian Federation.
There is evidence of the active participation of Russian special forces, mainly in the Donbass and in the Kharkiv region. These efforts include throwing demoralizing leaflets at Ukrainian soldiers or exposing them to long-range acoustic devices such as the ZS-88, playing the Soviet anthem or offering to surrender. The effectiveness of such actions is questionable.. According to the Russian soldier, due to the use of the ZS-88 system, at least once Ukrainian defenders aimed their artillery at Russian positions. “Psychological assistance” units are also releasing fake videos in an attempt to reduce the protest mood among Russian Muslims and redirect their discontent towards Ukrainians. Most of the fabricated footage is aimed at convincing viewers of the existence of “Ukrainian Nazis”. Sometimes videos or social media posts show a fake takeover of a city - such as Kadyrov's leader Ramzan Kadyrov's May 31 statement about Russia's alleged "full control of Severodonetsk" - in order to induce Ukrainian soldiers to capitulate.
Despite numerous shortcomings, Russian propaganda targeting the temporarily occupied territories may prove successful in the medium term if there is a complete lack of Ukrainian news (especially on European integration, international support and Ukrainian military successes). This can lead to discouragement among the local population and a decrease in willingness to continue resistance. Thus, it is critically important for Kyiv to find a way to convey objective information to Ukrainians living under the occupation regime.
