22:28 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite Russia's obvious bloodthirsty, aggressive, Nazi-flavored behavior after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, some neighboring countries of the Russian Federation continued to communicate with the Kremlin in a rather warm manner. At the same time, this is due to the many years of building monopoly trade relations between these countries and Russia, which, in some cases, did not make it possible to express a clear anti-war position. However, in 2022, Putin's relations with neighbors have changed.



The image of Russia as a “great, invincible country” has been lost over the past year. But it was in this context that the countries bordering the Russian Federation, most of them former republics of the USSR, continued to maintain close relations with the Kremlin. Therefore, as experts note, the approval of Russia as a foreign policy actor has declined significantly: “Approval has dropped sharply in most of these countries, although not in all. The exceptions are Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, but in these countries it has also decreased. Conversely, disapproval has increased significantly. We use both of these indicators because a large percentage of people can say that they have no opinion about the Russian leadership. So the number of people who do not have such an opinion has greatly decreased. This is happening all over the world, says Zakk Ritte, lead author of the Gallup study, a public opinion research institute.

It is noteworthy that the mood in the society and governments of some countries differ. For example, if in the Baltic countries, before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, half of the population, like the governments, approved of the actions of the Kremlin, then after, the countries in solidarity began to sharply criticize everything connected with Russia, support Ukraine, and the indicator of rejection of the Russian Federation reached 91 %. On the other hand, one can see how, for example, in Georgia, where the population of the country completely perceives Russia as an aggressor and after the start of the invasion of Ukraine this understanding has not gone anywhere, the government of Georgia obviously believes otherwise. At the same time, Tbilisi is perhaps the only example of a neighboring country of the Russian Federation (not counting the Lukashenka regime completely controlled by the Kremlin), which, after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, improved diplomatic relations with Russia.



In other post-Soviet states, such as Armenia, for example, the situation worsened. Until February 2022, Nikol Pashinyan, who, meanwhile, came to power as a result of the “color revolution” and whom Putin supported all this time, on the contrary, began to move away from Russia. Due to the Kremlin's refusal to help Armenia with the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan, within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Pashinyan began to gravitate closer and closer to the US and the EU, and the percentage of disapproval of the Kremlin's actions among the local population increased from 38 to 58 (%).



The same trend is observed in Moldova, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, where sympathy for the Kremlin has traditionally remained at a high level.. “Firstly, many countries are very concerned about their territorial integrity. Many of them are inhabited by Russian citizens or ethnic Russians, as, for example, in Kazakhstan and the Baltic countries. They are afraid that someday Putin might say that the Russians in these countries are threatened by the Nazi governments and that they should come to their aid.. Therefore, the invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russia's non-recognition of the sovereignty and independence of other neighboring countries, undoubtedly negatively affected the image of the Kremlin. The second factor is the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin by the International Tribunal. I think it made a lot of people realize that the invasion of Ukraine is not just a horror, but a war crime,” says former US Ambassador to Belarus and Georgia Kenneth Yalowitz.



This is also why more and more people in the post-Soviet space who previously identified themselves as Russians no longer perceive themselves that way.. In 2007-2009, about three out of ten residents of Kazakhstan, Latvia and Estonia identified themselves as Russian, and last year this figure dropped to 15% in Kazakhstan, 19% in Latvia and 21% in Estonia. The toxicity of the Kremlin, Putin, the Putin regime leaves its mark on Russians and all of Russia. Meanwhile, the unwillingness to correct anything by the population of the Russian Federation fully justifies such an attitude towards Russians and everything Russian, both in the world and in the former republics of the USSR, where the attitude towards Russia has always been special.