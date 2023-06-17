23:10 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2023, the next spring conscription in Russia began on April 1 and will end on July 15. The stated goal of this call is 147 thousand soldiers, which is 13 thousand. more people than a year ago. Despite the systematic failure to fulfill plans for the recruitment of conscripts, raising the bar indicates an acute shortage of manpower for the aggressor. By deceiving conscripts, Russia plans to plug holes in its own defenses.

In order to recruit new contractors, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation even reduced the term of initial contracts from two years to one and completely abolished the requirement for military service by conscription and vocational education. In addition, the Ministry of Defense is trying to recruit foreign citizens.

Despite the fragmentation of data on the ongoing recruitment of contract soldiers, it becomes clear that all these efforts are facing significant difficulties compared to the pre-war years.. For example, the "ethyl" Medvedev has released conflicting statistics over the past few weeks: on May 19, he announced that 117.4 contract soldiers and volunteers have joined the Russian army; however, on June 1, he already reported that from January 1 to May 31, more than 134,000 people were successfully drafted into the armed forces.

Such an unusually fast dynamics can be explained by the fact that all Russian contract soldiers, sergeants and non-commissioned officers, despite expired or ending contracts, were forced to sign new contracts in order to match the numbers of the enemy Ministry of Defense. For comparison, in five years, from 2017 to 2021, the number of contract servicemen in the army of invaders amounted to about 400 thousand. Human. The vast majority of them completed only one standard two-year contract and rarely entered into contracts for the next term.

Thus, the regular annual rotation of contractors can be estimated at 150 thousand people. In fact, the real numbers may be even higher, given the study of the National Guard, which faces the same personnel problems as the regular army: 60% of soldiers and 30% of sergeants left military service before the end of their first contract. As a result, the rotation of contract soldiers is practically frozen, and there is an acute shortage of recruits. This situation is confirmed by data from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, where regional authorities cannot recruit enough contract soldiers, despite additional payments from the budget.. Moreover, some evidence points to the fact that newly recruited contract soldiers, such as tank crews, are assigned other duties. This also confirms the continued significant labor shortage.

The term of voluntary military service begins at three months, and the Russian Ministry of Defense was able to recruit a fair amount of personnel in connection with this. However, as of early June 2023, it seems that the idea of recruiting volunteers on a short-term basis and creating volunteer formations is beginning to be recognized as ineffective, or such efforts may have been buried by the ministerial bureaucracy. Thus, this form of employment is no longer promoted at present.

At the same time, the leadership of the aggressor army is working to include and put under its control various groups of mercenaries, which are currently controlled by other political actors, including Kadyrov's Chechen formations and Prigozhin's Wagnerites.

Thus, by order of Shoigu, the participants of these “organizations” must sign volunteer contracts with the Ministry of Defense until July 1. For his part, Kadyrov has already signed this agreement, while Prigozhin remains categorically against such an agreement.. In truth, these actions are indicative of the ongoing inter-elite and inter-agency infighting within the Russian military apparatus, as well as the bureaucratic games of power and control over resources typical of authoritarian regimes in times of turbulence.. For the current draft campaign, the Eastern Military District called up 5,500 of the planned 10,000 people, and some parts of the Central Military District received more than just over 50% of the expected recruits.

Thus, it can be calculated that in total in April and May 2023, from 75 thousand. up to 80 thousand soldiers from the declared goal of 147 thousand people. Ultimately, the Kremlin is faced with the problem that there is only one month left to recruit the remaining 45% of the planned number of conscripts.

And even if this goal is indeed being realized, it has become much more difficult for the Russian military leadership to maintain the current draft system. All this means that Russia's shortage of new occupiers is unlikely to be dealt with in the traditional way, and the Kremlin may be considering more drastic measures, such as a "full-scale" mobilization, which most likely promises nothing but more turbulence at home.

However, in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Kremlin may resort to such desperate measures as the occupier's options on the battlefield become increasingly limited.