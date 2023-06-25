Russia to reorganize the army for fear of losing the whole country

19:57 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Military defeats in Ukraine have shown that the Russian army does not live up to its title of “the second army of the world”. Therefore, the Kremlin decided to reorganize the armed forces in order to endow them with an offensive potential. However, without changing all the ruling elites and ending the war, this cannot be achieved.





On June 2, the Russian General Staff announced a complete reorganization of the Russian armed forces, creating two new military districts around Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Azov Naval District, and two new combined formations along Russia's western border.. This plan effectively reverses Anatoly Serdyukov's ten-year-old reforms, restores Soviet models of military organization, and gives the Kremlin the ability to wage an offensive war on a broad front from Finland to Moldova.. The plans were described by Colonel General Yevgeny Burdinsky, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, in the Russian Military Commissariats magazine of the Ministry of Defense, giving concrete context to the ideas originally laid out by the “plywood” Marshal Shoigu in December 2022.



The Russian command has long been deeply dissatisfied with the reforms of the former Minister of Defense Serdyukov, which abolished the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, focused on the development of regional structures while reducing the number of districts to four and the number of tanks in Russian units, and also established a defensive character for the aggressor army, but not offensive. In many ways, these changes completely changed Soviet doctrine and organization.. The military failure in Ukraine, the expansion of NATO, the deterioration of relations with the West has led to a lot of talk about a larger war.



Since the announcement of the reforms, most Russian commentary on these innovations has focused on the problems faced in Ukraine by the Russian armed forces created by Serdyukov.. In the end, by blaming the former defense minister, they hope to protect Shoigu and Putin from criticism. But a growing number of people suggest that the need to reorganize the Russian military reflects a “smart response” to NATO expansion, or even gives Russia the opportunity to go to war against what they see as an increasingly aggressive Western alliance.. Some have even suggested that these innovations show that the Kremlin is seriously preparing for such an offensive war.





These opinions come from supporters of Putin and his war against Ukraine. However, perhaps the most intriguing commentary on the reforms comes from Kremlin critic Anatoly Nesmiyan, who blogs under the pseudonym "El Murid." He makes two key points. On the one hand, Russia's recent steps are aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Russian armed forces. However, he argues that making these changes during the war will be almost impossible and could completely destroy the Russian army. The critic argues that the simultaneous expansion of the army and its reorganization will make it almost impossible to improve the quality of weapons and command. Simply put, the Russian military needs reform, but trying to do so during a war is a recipe for disaster.



On the other hand, according to Nasmiyan, perhaps the most important aspect of these reforms is not the creation of new structures in Ukraine or along the western border of Russia, but rather the restoration of two special military regions in the capitals that were disbanded in 2010. This shows, he says, that "it is in them that most of the resources will be poured, quite possibly at the expense of others." He argues that this reflects the fact that the Kremlin “already understands that it will be problematic for it to hold the whole country and is preparing for disintegration - or at least rapid regionalization and partial collapse on the periphery.. By the way, this is why no one is going to help Belgorod or other regions that could be attacked. He decided to sacrifice them while keeping the central territories under control.” This makes sense, because “Russia is a capital-centric country, and control over the capitals ensures the legitimacy of power, even if it is purely symbolic”. The Russian observer cites the example of the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who "controls only his palace in Damascus", but is nevertheless considered the president of this country. He adds that Putin is counting on roughly the same understanding from his compatriots and the world. At the very least, it will keep those under his regime in line, and the new military regions will protect them.. After all, they "are not going to leave and they have nowhere to go."

But this obsessive focus on capitals, with the creation of special military districts, could backfire on the Kremlin, Nesmiyanov says. Those who live outside of these capitals “should understand right now that no one is going to help them in anything.” They must realize that they are "all on their own. The regime didn't care about them in peacetime. And now, during the war, it is clear that if anything, then even less.” If the Russians outside the Moscow Ring Road draw such conclusions and decide that the besieged fortress the Kremlin is talking about doesn't really include them, the consequences for the future of the Russian Federation could be dire indeed.