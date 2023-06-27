04:27 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Summer Economic Forum in St. Petersburg was once a vanity fair of Russian luxury and corruption. However, the last meeting showed that Russia does not stop degrading and shows all the signs of sustainable stagnation.

The only guest of honor at the “international” economic forum in St. Petersburg was Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, who sought to agree “with everything that Comrade Putin said” and sign a declaration on a “strengthened strategic partnership” between the two countries. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed also decided to make a working visit, but refrained from participating in the Putin event.

The dictator's speech was devoted entirely to "positive news" about the economic performance of Russia, which, according to him, is still able to supply the volume of weapons necessary to maintain the army and "ensure common prosperity". He mentioned low unemployment, but “accidentally” forgot to say that this is due to unprecedented migration, sending the population to the front and the “successful work” of Rosstat. Despite the reality of what is happening, using scant economic statistics and carefully manipulated data, Putin claimed less dependence on oil revenues and benefits from military spending.. It takes a careful collection of disparate data to accurately assess the depth of Russia's economic degradation, but even the governors of the poorest regions are not going to object to their dictator's surreal tales.

Later in his speech, Putin spoke about the “rapid growth” at all - not only for the well-prepared St. Petersburg public, but also for noisy “military-patriotic” bloggers who openly question the meaning of holding such events during the war. Official claims that “full” mobilization is not needed and that the military-industrial complex is producing more advanced weapons systems faster than NATO is able to supply such systems to Ukraine may be convincing to zealous propagandists, but not to “military commissars” and bloggers who are in the trenches.

For a vociferous gang of pro-Putin “patriots,” even the slightest concern expressed in St. Petersburg by ministers of Mikhail Mishustin’s cabinet is tantamount to sabotage, but Putin retains confidence in professionals who, so far, have managed to keep inflation in check despite the rapid growth of budget spending.. He is also reluctant to respond to pushy demands to fire Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov, despite a clear loss of initiative on the battlefield and Russian Defense Ministry tales of “heavy Ukrainian casualties” and “hundreds of destroyed Western equipment,” including Patriot air defense systems . , which the aggressor “destroyed” more than were delivered to Ukraine.

Putin's "readiness" for a protracted war and his belief that the Ukrainian offensive has no chance of success is disputed not only by jingoistic bloggers, but also by some propagandists who claim that victory cannot be achieved without nuclear strikes. What makes such marginal remarks more troubling than the usual propaganda babble is that they are backed up by a careful analysis of the strength and sustainability of Western support for Ukraine, which must be reaffirmed at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Putin is attempting to counter this doomsday discourse by citing the doctrinal notion that a nuclear response is “theoretically possible” if Russia faces an existential threat, and by claiming that tactical nuclear warheads are being transported to Belarus. However, the construction of a nuclear weapons storage facility in Belarus has not been completed, and there is no material confirmation of Putin's statement. Despite this, his drive to turn nuclear weapons into useful political tools remains persistent and irresponsible. As long as the command of the invaders convinces the dictator of the impenetrability of Russian defensive lines, his nuclear bluff will remain transparent. However, a breakthrough could put nuclear options on the table.

Russia appears to be well on its way to mobilizing for a protracted war aimed at draining Ukraine's will to resist and undermining Western unity in confronting Kremlin aggression that does not pose a threat to NATO territory but is exacerbated by the risk of nuclear escalation. This desired stability, however, is inherently fragile and subject to external shocks.. The Russian economy is striving for slow stagnation and degradation, and the rapid accumulation of deep problems of technological backwardness and demographic decline only accelerates these processes.

Putin may think that his words of denial at the economic forum will push these problems beyond the horizon of strategic planning, which is designed for no more than a few months and is based on the principle of reliable defense.. The Russian line of defense may seem impregnable, but the invaders in the trenches are so tired that they are waiting for the order to retreat. A strategy of self-deception, whether economic or military, dooms Russia to a chain reaction of defeats, triggered by a successful Ukrainian offensive.