16:01 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The pro-Russian government of Georgia seeks to strengthen relations with Russia, despite the fact that part of the Georgian territory is occupied by the aggressor. Tbilisi holds various events, increases trade turnover and even resumed flights with Russia. Apparently, the current government of Georgia has chosen a pro-Russian course with further integration with the Kremlin according to the Belarusian scenario.



On June 9, a meeting of the Russian-Georgian Business Council (RGBC) at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) was held in the Russian Federation. According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the meeting was devoted to discussing the issues of logistics, investments and transit of goods between Russia and Georgia. Opening the meeting, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Padalko announced the opening of the repaired and modernized Upper Lars border crossing, which, according to him, will facilitate transit between Georgia and Russia. “To organize this movement, non-standard solutions were required,” Padalko noted.



The issue of allowing trucks and drivers from Georgia to transport goods to Russia was also discussed.. And the meeting participants made proposals on improving investment cooperation between the two parties in the areas of logistics and infrastructure, including the possibility of opening new transport corridors. In this regard, earlier, in May 2023, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin announced the need to initiate rail transit through the territory of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Abkhazia”.



The RSBC was established in February 2023. Yury Balashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IK "Rumb", Vice-President of the National Fund for the Preservation of Cultural and Historical Heritage. In March, he visited Georgia, held consultations with various business representatives and visited wineries in Kakheti.



While official information about the RGBC meeting is a key development in bilateral relations between the Kremlin and Tbilisi, it does little to answer several important questions about the nature of this cooperation: What is the role of the Georgian government in the CCI? Who authorized him to speak on behalf of Georgian business or the Georgian state on such important issues? And what will happen to the proposed restoration of the railway communication through occupied Abkhazia towards Iran and the construction of new highways from Russia to Georgia? The issue of allowing trucks and drivers from Georgia to transport goods to Russia was also discussed.. And the meeting participants made proposals on improving investment cooperation between the two parties in the areas of logistics and infrastructure, including the possibility of opening new transport corridors. In this regard, earlier, in May 2023, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin announced the need to initiate rail transit through the territory of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Abkhazia”.The RSBC was established in February 2023. Yury Balashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IK "Rumb", Vice-President of the National Fund for the Preservation of Cultural and Historical Heritage. In March, he visited Georgia, held consultations with various business representatives and visited wineries in Kakheti.While official information about the RGBC meeting is a key development in bilateral relations between the Kremlin and Tbilisi, it does little to answer several important questions about the nature of this cooperation: What is the role of the Georgian government in the CCI? Who authorized him to speak on behalf of Georgian business or the Georgian state on such important issues? And what will happen to the proposed restoration of the railway communication through occupied Abkhazia towards Iran and the construction of new highways from Russia to Georgia?

On June 25, David Avalishvili of the Nation.ge news agency stated in an interview that “new roads from Russia mean the construction of very dangerous roads through Chechnya to eastern Georgia”, which “creates additional security risks for Georgia”. Avalishvili concluded: “The Russian-Georgian Business Council is a mysterious organization, since, on the one hand, the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a very significant official organization in the Russian Federation, but we do not know anything about the role of Georgia in the RGBC.”



In truth, despite the fact that all Georgian officials deny any connection with the WGDS and that, according to the State Register of Georgia, this entity is just a traditional non-governmental organization (NGO), one cannot fail to notice a strange coincidence: the WGDS has stepped up its work around the same time that Putin announced his decision to resume direct flights to Georgia and lift the visa regime for Georgians.



Paata Sheshelidze, President of the New School of Economics in Georgia, is confident that the RGDS, the Chamber of Commerce and other Russian institutions have far-reaching plans for the Georgian economy. Sheshelidze recalled that one of the main lobbyists for the restoration of direct flights and the abolition of visas was the founder of the Neutral Georgia party, Valery Kvaratskhelia.. However, Kvaratskhelia himself, in an interview on June 25, denied any connection with the RGDS and emphasized that the work to restore direct flights and abolish visas was carried out in the State Duma of the Russian Federation with the participation of the public organization Solidarity for Peace.



In addition, the announcement of the reopening of the “repaired and improved Upper Lars border crossing point” came at a time when US and EU officials were increasingly expressing their concerns about Georgia’s failure to comply with Western sanctions against Russia.. On June 8, the head of the US Department of State Sanctions Coordination Office, James O'Brien, speaking about the sanctions regime against Russia, said that Georgia was identified among the five countries that play a key role in helping the Kremlin bypass restrictions (another four are Turkey, Kazakhstan, UAE and Armenia). But the Georgian Ministry of Finance denied these allegations, calling them "media interpretations."



According to Vice-President of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Georgia Alexander Tvalchrelidze, all statements by the WGDS are pure provocation with the aim of causing political destabilization in Georgia. “Russia has already captured all the valuable sectors of the Georgian economy, including energy, mining, gold mining and so on. All these industries in Georgia are now in the hands of Russia,” says Tvalchrelidze.