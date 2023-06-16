PMC "Wagner" was recognized as a transnational criminal group. “It was created and grew up under the auspices of Putin.

However, this grouping is not the only one raised by the Kremlin. Russia, in the truest sense of the word, is a “hotbed” of terrorist paramilitaries,” Ukrainian political science experts write.

One of these organizations is the Russian Imperial Movement (RID), which trains volunteers who want to fight on the side of the aggressor.. On the basis of the RID, there is the "Russian Imperial Legion" (RIL), which was also created back in 2014, during the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

In April 2020, the U.S. Department of State classified RID as a “Special Purpose Global Terrorist Organization,” and the Canadian government followed suit by designating the group as a terrorist organization in 2021.. The "imperialists" themselves describe themselves as "an imperialist, ultra-reactionary, Russian Orthodox, fascist, anti-liberal and anti-communist organization."

Although RID is not officially backed by the Kremlin, it is given "wide latitude to engage with neo-Nazi and far-right extremist groups in the West". RIL members have been involved in various combat areas on the territory of Ukraine since February 2022, political analysts report, citing open sources of information.. Thus, a video posted on the RIL Telegram channel on April 23 speaks of the presence of its militants in the Ugledar region. An interview with RIL militant Vladislav Yefremov, who claims to have lost his leg in Ugledar after stepping on a mine, was also published on 26 April.

“Russia creates, supports, strengthens the forces of the Nazis among its own population. The false allegations of the Kremlin that the aggressor is allegedly fighting against “Nazism” in Ukraine are refuted as soon as you pay attention to who exactly is fighting on the side of the occupiers. All of them form a single global, transnational terrorist group. The whole world should know about this and declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism,” Ukrainian political technologists say, commenting on the situation.