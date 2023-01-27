“Everyone who has at least some power in the Russian Federation uses it for their own enrichment, not even disdaining the lives and health of their wards,” say analysts from Western countries.

In their opinion, despite the mobilization, the aggressor is experiencing a shortage of military personnel at the front, and therefore, they believe, the conscription in the Russian Federation did not stop.

The GUR of Ukraine announced that it would soon officially resume with renewed vigor.

“The scheme for distributing agendas is also noteworthy. It happens according to plan. That is, each military registration and enlistment office must mobilize a specific number of people, and who these people will be, in what capacity - the military commissars do not care. From here, evidence has repeatedly appeared that even people with disabilities in wheelchairs received summonses, ”according to open sources of information in Ukraine.

The same process is observed in the military hospitals of the invaders. Despite the law, which apparently exists only for mere mortals, the wounded Russians are not healed and sent back to the war zones.

This is reported by Russian human rights activists, who are addressed, oddly enough, by the pro-government media and the Union of Committee of Soldiers' Mothers. It is reported that the invaders are returned to the front with the fragments remaining in the body, after severe injuries, without undergoing rehabilitation and approval of the military medical commission (VVK). Human rights activists emphasize that this violates the law, and also believe that this is done in order to save money, since additional payments are due to those who were seriously injured.

Taking into account all the cynicism and greed of the Kremlin, it will not be a revelation to anyone if it turns out that money for the wounded was nevertheless allocated from the budget. However, the generals, along with the commanders, simply appropriated this money for themselves. At the same time, the speedy return of the unfinished invaders to the front raises the rating of individual commanders in the eyes of higher authorities.

“It is also noteworthy that it was the propaganda media, namely RIA Novosti, that published this information.. It is possible that this is another round of the internal political struggle of the Russian elites among themselves. The block of radicals, represented by Prigozhin, Kadyrov and Surovikin, who was recently removed from the post of commander of the aggressor troops, remains in good standing with dictator Putin. It is possible that a new information attack came from these outcasts against their competitors from the RF Ministry of Defense,” Ukrainian political scientists write.

One way or another, Russia has once again confirmed that it can only fight civilians and its own people.. The seriously wounded fighters sent to the front, the miracle of the survivors, are most likely sent to the hottest points of the front in order to go into the category of “missing” there. Thus, the military leadership of the aggressor will be able to save twice as much, because there are no payments to relatives for missing persons.