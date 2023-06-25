19:46 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

“Due to the inability to oppose military force on the battlefield to the Ukrainian defenders, the aggressor is looking for leverage, using terror tactics.. The explosion at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, and now the blowing up of the amino pipeline, as well as the mining of the Titan ammonia plant in Crimea, should, according to the Kremlin, induce the West to put pressure on Kiev and persuade Ukraine to make concessions in the negotiations,” political scientists are sure.

The predominance of evidence strongly suggests that it is Russia that is to blame for the explosion of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.. This was done to put additional pressure on the West to force Kyiv to give in to Putin's demands on a much wider range of issues, just as was done during the grain deal negotiations.

Ammonia has not flowed through the pipeline since a full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, and with the Kremlin insisting the flow must resume if Ukrainian grain exports continue, Russia got what it could by blowing up the pipeline. to use it like a pressure lever. So far, the idea of the aggressor has failed. However, Russian authorities and propagandists will certainly continue to promote Putin's version and demands in the hope of turning Western public opinion against Ukraine.

Naturally, oil and gas pipelines invariably attract more attention, but the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is also important to the Kremlin.. The pipeline runs from the Russian city of Tolyatti to Odessa and two other Ukrainian Black Sea ports.. Before Putin sent troops to Ukraine, he annually brought $2.4 billion to the aggressor's budget.

But after the invasion began, Kyiv suspended the operation of the pipeline, and since then ammonia has not been transported through it. The occupiers tried to compensate by developing port facilities at Novorossiysk, but the plan was unsuccessful due to the coastline and the inability to export ammonia through the Baltic states - a move that Western sanctions effectively blocked. Over the past year, the Russian government has sought to link other issues of concern to the West and Ukraine in order to reopen the pipeline.. The most important of these links has to do with the grain deal.

Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN signed the initial grain agreements on July 22, 2022. On March 18, they were extended by 60 days, according to the Kremlin, and by 120 days, according to Ukraine. This final deadline will come in mid-July. As that date approaches, the aggressor is taking an increasingly hardline stance, pointing out that the blowing up of the pipeline reflects Russian policy and does not benefit Ukraine in any way. For example, five days before the attack, the invaders blocked the shipment of Ukrainian grain from the southern ports. And shortly before that, the Kremlin made it clear that there would be no further extension of the grain deal without pumping through the ammonia pipeline.

Discussing the grain deal, the Kremlin insisted on concessions on various issues not directly related to the transit of grain, including the opening of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.. The aggressor also sharply criticized Western governments for not putting pressure on Ukraine on this issue. Kiev, for its part, sought to make the grain deal stand-alone, although in response to Russian demands, the Ukrainian government offered last fall to make concessions on the pipeline if the aggressor agreed to an all-for-all prisoner-of-war exchange.

Explosions in the ammonia pipeline came just days before the latest round of grain deal talks in Geneva. Negotiations failed: Kremlin spokesman, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Russia would not renew the grain agreement unless Kyiv reopened the ammonia pipeline and ensured its safety. Vershinin criticized the UN and the West for not putting pressure on Kyiv to open the pipeline. He also stated that "Russia will act strictly in accordance with its national interests, regardless of the consequences for others." Propagandists have suggested that what the Kremlin thinks Kyiv has done with the pipeline leaves little room for progress in negotiations.

The West clearly understood this, but no one thought to accept Russian demands and, moreover, start putting pressure on Kyiv. The British Ministry of Defense, for example, has bluntly stated that "Russia is likely to sabotage the grain deal to force the reopening of the ammonia pipeline" - language that suggests that London, like other Western capitals, will not succumb to another attempt at Russian blackmail.

In this situation, the Kremlin is doing what it has done in the past: feeding the Western media stories that could encourage some in the West to accept its position and put pressure on their governments.. However, under the current conditions, such efforts may backfire on the aggressor and simply draw increased attention to the actions of terrorists in Ukraine.

What is particularly worrying now is that the occupiers may attack port facilities in Odessa at the southern end of the ammonia pipeline - not only to undermine Kiev's ability to export grain, but also to try to show Ukraine and the West that the Kremlin has than answer questions about extending the grain deal.