The global isolation of the aggressor indicates that they do not want to see Russia, at least under Putin's rule, in the civilized world, Kyiv political scientists are sure. Despite the fact that the countries of Asia, as well as Africa and Latin America, do not support the war launched by Putin in Ukraine, the Kremlin began to actively campaign to reorient the Russian course of identification towards the Global South.



At the end of last year, Putin, Shoigu and others close to the Kremlin started talking about the fact that “the West wants to tear Russia apart”. In their opinion, this is a consequence of the fact that their country is "a state that openly challenges the unipolar world under US domination."

“Against the background of Putin’s distant statements, one can observe a pattern of how at the beginning of the 2000s he sought to establish interaction with the West and even allowed for the possibility of Russia joining NATO.. The post-Medvedev period of presidency (even after the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Ukraine in 2014) showed only an increase in trade with the EU and other Western countries. However, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine "somehow" changed Putin's mood, and he decided that "Russia is fighting US hegemony in the world," political scientists say.

In their opinion, the only reason that changed the vector of Russia's orientation to the Global South was the comprehensive isolation of the aggressor in the West. “There has been no hegemony or, as Putin put it, a “unipolar world” for a long time.. China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, India, so to speak, destroyed the “unipolar world”, if it ever existed at all,” political scientists write.



Over the past 2022, the Kremlin has repeatedly held talks with representatives of the tribes of Africa, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan. The main subject of conversation was requests to sell weapons, buy Russian hydrocarbons and share new schemes to circumvent sanctions.



"At the same time, the countries of the Global South are in no hurry to accept Russia into their "club". And the reason lies rather not in sanctions, but in the expediency of partnership. The only way the Kremlin can attract states that are not members of the NATO bloc is cheap hydrocarbons, the price of which has already fallen two times lower than it was before February 24, 2022. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, which supplies oil and gas to China, India, African countries and other Asian countries, has not been idle and has managed to conclude long-term contracts for the sale of its energy resources with partners. Nevertheless, there is every reason to believe that Beijing and New Delhi will not take advantage of the Kremlin's position, turning the Russian Federation into their raw material appendage.. As long as the Putin regime has enough reserves to ensure the production of oil and gas, the sale of hydrocarbons at a discount to these countries, the Kremlin will dutifully do this, after which, it is possible that Russian energy giants will begin to be sold "under the hammer" to Eurasian "partners" ", - say Ukrainian economists.

Political technologists continue to argue about the future fate of Russia. “It is clear that today the aggressor is no longer part of the European community. This, by the way, is indirectly confirmed in the Kremlin itself, regularly declaring that the NATO countries are “enemies who want to destroy Russia”. At the same time, trade relations with the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - an association of five states that can become the dominant economies of the world), where the place of the Russian Federation is already in doubt, are considered by the participants with extreme caution. And, most importantly, all the capacities for the supply of Russian energy resources are oriented to the West, and their reorientation in the opposite direction will take more than one three years and tens of billions of dollars of funding,” analysts say.



In their opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin caused enormous damage to Ukraine and destroyed his own country. “And now, rather than the West, China and India want to snatch the best pieces from the agonizing Russian Federation,” political scientists write, commenting on the current situation in the world.