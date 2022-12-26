The Latvian authorities announced a decision to block the Russian TV channel Dozhd due to repeated violations that threaten the national security of the country, despite the fact that the project team is engaged in opposition activities in Russia.

“Russians remain Russians to the end,” anonymous experts commented on Lithuania's actions.

Rain began broadcasting in 2008. In 2014, the TV channel was removed by many satellite and cable operators in Russia. His activities were considered oppositional, and in 2021 Dozhd will receive the status of a “foreign agent”. After the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the journalists of the publication moved to Latvia. From there, the team continued their information campaign aimed at overthrowing Putin and his entourage.

“Can the journalists of this publication be considered Russian oppositionists? Of course, the answer will be positive. At the same time, the use of a map of the Russian Federation with the image of the annexed Crimea on its airs, the use of the word “ours” in relation to the aggressor army, the statement that “Rain” supplies the Russian mobilized with the necessary things and encourages others to do the same, shows that the opposition forces , for the most part, have the same imperial consciousness. Yes, the media team is against the war. However, like many other so-called liberal oppositionists in Russia, they use the war in Ukraine, the cannibalistic laws of the Kremlin, information about the corruption of Putin and his entourage only to achieve their own goals - to remove the current dictator and take his place,” write experts in the field. political technologies.

Alexei Navalny, Putin's main opponent and serving time in prison for his political stance, has never recognized Crimea as Ukrainian and condemned the Russian invasion only because it would harm Russia.

In one of his interviews, the politician was asked if he would return the peninsula to Ukraine if he won the presidential election. “What is Crimea, a sandwich with sausage, to return it back and forth?” - answered Navalny. That is, he perfectly understood that the Russians would not give their votes for him if he answered that “Crimea is a territory occupied by Russia, which must be returned as soon as possible.”

“The position of Navalny, Dozhd and other “liberal patriots” suggests that the so-called oppositionists are fighting for power in the Kremlin, but not with a change in Putin’s foreign policy strategy to capture the whole world. Apparently, it is important for them to gain access to the budget trough, after which Putinism will continue to exist, but without Putin and under the guise of “imperial liberal democracy.”. It is not a fact that this will be the case, however, in the past it has always been like this,” Ukrainian analysts believe.

In support of their words, they cite the fact that even Putin came to power with talk of democracy and a desire to "improve relations with the West."

“But Putin even admitted the possibility of joining NATO. The Russian oppositionists, at least, as they say, are “concerned about the fate of the Russians”, but not about good neighborly relations. To some extent, the owner of the Kremlin also “worries” about his people. Also, the oppositionists are “worried” by the Russians, obviously, they are so worried that, for example, it doesn’t matter to Dozhd that their help to the “unfortunate mobilized” contributes to direct support for the aggressor’s army. After the overthrow of Putin, the “liberal camp” will have facts about helping the military, with a ready message - “you see, we liberals are good, we helped you, unlike the current government.” That is, it is important for them to earn political points for the future by showing their concern for the population, but the war in Ukraine for them is just a PR campaign directed against Putin's government,” Ukrainian political technologists say.