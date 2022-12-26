15:37 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Russian segment of propaganda aimed at its own consumer, articles, “expert” opinions, even comments by state officials, have recently begun to appear more and more often. and watered figures that if the Russian military leave the ZNPP, then this is even good for them. Russia refuses to comment on the “heroic” capture and subsequent retention of a strategic object as such. Recall that the Russians have captured and control the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant since March 4.

On the contrary, the first persons say that no one is going to leave anywhere, and they “came forever” ... A similar situation was already in Kherson, where the Russians also went “forever” and many other settlements of Ukraine, where they came and stayed there forever, about This is very much said in the reports of the dead from the Ministry of Defense of both Ukraine and Russia.

Before leaving Kherson, Russian propaganda users were also warmed up with similar statements, where they clearly formed the public opinion that Kherson is not important and this is another gesture of “good will”.

Since March 4, the active actions of the Russian military have been aimed at total protection, and if it is impossible, then undermining and incapacitating nuclear power by all means. To do this, they pulled together military equipment and mined the vicinity of the ZNPP. And after all that, after they have been talking since March about the fact that they captured and cut off the nuclear power from the Ukrainian power line, presenting it as an achievement and another huge military victory, the Russians will once again have to swallow the obvious lies of their government after the surrender and withdrawal of the Russian .military with the territory of the ZNPP.

The readiness of the Russians is also confirmed by sources in the immediate vicinity of Energodar and ZNPP, with the onset of cold weather, it becomes more difficult for the Russians to hold the occupied territories, so it’s only a matter of time that the next one will become another “goodwill gesture”.