20:02 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region became a logical step in the continuation of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Experts call it the gateway to the Crimea. Despite the fact that the southern part of Ukraine is under occupation, the aggressor has already begun to build fortifications on the peninsula.



The first reports that trenches were being dug in Crimea appeared on December 9. Local residents of the Chornomorskoe settlement asked themselves the question - “Are we preparing for an attack?”. One Crimean noted that the occupying forces were building fortified areas in the villages of Mezhvodnoye and Severnoye. Trenches were dug on the beaches of settlements.



At the same time, local “administrations” stated that the dug recesses had nothing to do with the war and preparations for the defense of the peninsula.. The trenches are allegedly necessary for laying pipes to recreation areas. And this could be convinced of the local residents, if not for the zigzag shape of the depressions, clearly reminiscent of trenches. Any doubts about this immediately disappear if you pay attention to the protective structure in the village of Mezhvodnoye, Chernomorsky region, which is a firing point reinforced with sandbags.



In addition to digging trenches and ditches, the invaders engaged in mining roads, fields, and installing concrete pyramids. Also, the Russian army is restoring and building new fortifications in Armyansk, near the Chongar checkpoint. On December 18, the speaker of the Russian State Council (parliament) of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that nothing threatens the peninsula, and that “there is no panic among the Crimeans”. “It will be a very good training base after the completion of the special operation. It is necessary to teach soldiers somewhere, to teach special battalions for conducting various special operations, ”the Kremlin protege tried to deceive everyone.

All this speaks of the occupants' acceptance of the fact that they will not be able to keep Melitopol. They expect the arrival of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea, however, dug trenches on the beaches of the peninsula imply repelling an amphibious attack. However, this method entails heavy losses of personnel and clearly contradicts the logic of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in this war. According to the speaker of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov, Russia will not be able to keep the peninsula and "the trenches will definitely not help them in this."

Indeed, no matter how much the aggressor dug holes in the Crimea, this is not an obstacle for the MLRS and artillery. Preparations for the defense of the "sacred" for Putin peninsula, his personal victory in 2014, mainly testify to the rapid acceptance of the fact of Russia's future defeat in the war.