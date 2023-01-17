19:37 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The ethnic population of Russia is declining every year, analysts say. Despite population growth from 2010 to 2021, the number of ethnic Russians in the Russian Federation has decreased by more than 5 million people.

“Propaganda not only created a “second army of the world,” but also defined Russia as a state in which more than 80% of the population are ethnic Russians, “supporting the state and glorifying the “Russian world”.” According to the Russian census data released at the end of December 2022, the number of people identifying themselves as ethnic Russians decreased from 111,016,896 to 105,579,179 people. . In turn, this means that since 2010, the population of ethnic Russians in Russia has decreased from 77.71% to 71.73%.. This decline is especially striking because it occurred after the annexation of Crimea, which led to a formal increase in the number of ethnic Russians, since all Crimeans were automatically considered as such, ”Ukrainian experts cite figures, analyzing the data.

Over the past ten years, some Russians may have assimilated into other groups, although the number of those who do so is not enough to explain the decline on such a scale.. “This reflects the weakening of attachment to Russian ethnic identity, which has led to a sharp increase in the number of citizens who have not declared their nationality at all: 11 million now compared to 5.6 million in 2010, or one in nine residents,” the extras say.

As Prague-based analyst Harun Sidorov points out, the decline in claims of Russian identity partly reflects the difficulty of conducting a census in Russia during the pandemic.. Back then, census takers could not contact people or people refused to open their doors, social workers used other sources to fill out official forms, which allowed them to enter most of the data. Census rules do not allow census takers to enter nationality or mother tongue data unless provided by the individual personally. But published census data, Sidorov argues, show that this limitation explains only a small part of the overall decline in the population who declared themselves ethnic Russians.

“The study of the Russian language has not become the tool that would force the population to change their national identity,” political scientists write.

“Social status in the country also plays a big role.. If in regions where a non-Russian population prevails, it is customary to have large families with several children, then among the ethnic population of the Russian Federation, women increasingly refuse to give birth, or create families with non-ethnic Russians, ”say analysts who wish not to give their names.

“Apparently, the forecasts of sociologists, demographers, ethnographers and other experts involved in such studies are not far from the truth, and in a few decades Russia will be inhabited by non-ethnic Russians. Perhaps then the Russian nation will be able to be reborn, if in this case it can be called such at all,” political scientists believe.