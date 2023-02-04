Russian economy in anticipation of a new embargo

20:06 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On February 5, a ban on the purchase of Russian oil products should come into force. Analysts estimate that this strike will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in daily losses, and Russia will have to cut oil production. An embargo on Russian oil products would have a major impact on the Russian economy and the Kremlin's ability to fight the war in Ukraine, and the impact could be more severe than previous Western sanctions on Russia's crude oil exports.

According to economic observer and publicist Maxim Blunt, the Russian oil price ceiling imposed on December 5 dealt a significant blow to the aggressor's economy.. Foreign exchange receipts in the budget of Russia decreased. The remaining buyers are demanding big discounts on crude oil. At the same time, prices began to fall in November, even before the introduction of restrictions. According to researchers, the Russian Federation receives less than 160 million euros a day because of this.

Now, the aggressor's economy is waiting for a new blow. The Helsinki-based Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA) estimates that Russia will lose $280 million a day from the oil embargo due to come into effect on February 5th.

According to only official Russian structures, the volume of oil refining into oil products in 2023 will be reduced by 15%, and production will fall from 535 million tons to 490 million tons. The fact is that in 2021, those countries that will join the embargo on February 5, according to the most conservative estimates, imported 57% of all the aggressor’s oil products from the Russian Federation. This entire volume, which is almost 80 million tons, will be very difficult to sell to someone else. For example, Iran, India and the countries of the Persian Gulf are themselves exporters of petroleum products. And if crude oil with the pleas of the Kremlin and big discounts can still be purchased by a few partners of the Russian Federation, then processed raw materials are no longer interesting to anyone.

Those countries that are importers of oil products in the South and East are bound by long-term contracts with existing suppliers and receive a resource at favorable prices for them. In turn, exporters have recently increased their own production volumes and, moreover, are not interested in buying Russian products. Russia depends on Europe much more than the West depends on Russian hydrocarbons. This once again proves that the Russian Federation is just a big gas station, which, having lost its main customer, has lost all significance for the world.. And while "Europe is freezing, not washing and starving," Russia has "positive growth in negative incomes."