19:20 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia continues to carry out terrorist attacks in the peaceful cities of Ukraine. Ukrainian publications say. If earlier propagandists, together with representatives of the occupying forces, argued that “strike is inflicted exclusively on military targets”, now the rhetoric has changed. Putin supported and praised the war criminals for their actions in Ukrainian cities.

“Oddly enough, but among the representatives of civilized countries there are still those who consider it necessary to 'save Putin's face' by providing him with some kind of 'security guarantees'. However, there is no need for this, because the dictator already perfectly retains his “face” - his real essence of a tyrant, terrorist, Nazi, exterminator of peoples, ”the political technologists of Ukraine say.

“Now there is a lot of noise about attacks on the energy infrastructure of a neighboring country. yes we do it. But who started, who hit the Crimean bridge? Who blew up the power lines of the Kursk NPP? Who does not supply water to Donetsk? We just need to move - noise, din, crackling all over the Universe. This will not prevent us from carrying out combat missions,” Putin said. Ukrainian experts consider such a statement a recognition of the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

“Massive strikes, such as those carried out by the aggressor, cannot be carried out immediately after the issuance of an order. This requires careful preparation: planning, coordination in actions, programming of missiles, delivery of fuel to the places of deployment, etc. According to intelligence, the preparation of such strikes can take at least 10 days. The first massive missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine took place on October 10. Explosion on the Crimean bridge - October 8. This means that the invaders were planning a terrorist attack long before the explosions at the Crimean crossing. Also, the building itself is illegal.. Kyiv did not give permission to connect Russia and Ukraine through the Kerch Strait by means of a bridge,” say political technologists, who do not give their names.

“Ukrainian saboteurs” were immediately blamed for the explosion of the power line leading to the Kursk nuclear power plant, without conducting a preliminary investigation. In addition, after 3 months, the FSB has not provided any evidence in support of their accusations.. At the same time, the Kremlin used this precedent to justify the seizure of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The water that Kyiv “does not supply to Donetsk” should come from Russia, since it was the aggressor country that sent its troops there and installed a puppet government with the aim of future annexation of territories. For what reason Ukraine should supply resources - Putin does not say, but again uses this as an excuse.

“The justifications for missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure do not stand up to the slightest scrutiny, they do not fit in with the main fact – Russia launched an invasion. Unable to resist the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, faced with the unwillingness of Ukrainians to accept the regime of tyranny, Putin acted like all the other rulers of the Moscow empire - he resorted to the genocide of our people, ”say political scientists who wished to remain anonymous.

In their opinion, Putin's words should be considered in the court of The Hague. “He is the main culprit of tens of thousands of deaths of Ukrainians. By order of Putin, our nation is being destroyed only because we have chosen our own path and do not want to become part of the bloody Kremlin empire. Putin and all those who support him must be punished as subjects who commit crimes against humanity,” the political technologists, who did not give their names, write.