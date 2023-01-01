The results of the invasion speak of the unrealized superiority of the Russian Federation

08:06 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

For more than three hundred days, a full-scale war has been going on, the cause of which was Putin's desire to become a "collector of Russian lands." By all measures, Russia was superior to Ukraine militarily and economically, which led to disappointing forecasts at the beginning of the invasion. “However, Kyiv not only survived, but also seized the initiative, leveling the superiority of the aggressor on land, on water and in the air,” analysts report.

Kremlin propagandists threw out capricious statements that the Russian army will capture Ukraine within 3 days. The recently published order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which we managed to get at our disposal « The Washington Post ", in fact, confirms the mood prevailing at that time in the Kremlin, since according to the order, the Russian army was to capture Kiev within the first 24 hours from the moment of crossing the state border. Western partners also did not doubt the quick victory of Russia and gave Ukraine up to 4 days. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stop the invaders, forced them to retreat, and now they are retaking Ukrainian territory back.

The reason for pessimistic forecasts was a very real reason - Russian equipment was supposed to be superior in quality and definitely outnumbered Ukrainian. In the first weeks of the confrontation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used older equipment, as well as light anti-tank weapons and drones. But thanks to the infinitely strong motivation, the support of Western countries, professionalism, and well-chosen tactics in the “hit and run” style, the Ukrainian defenders managed to push back the Russian army. After the West began to transfer more and more weapons, Ukraine was able to qualitatively surpass the enemy and, despite the quantitative superiority in technology, the occupiers still conceded superiority on the ground.

The situation is more complicated with air. The aggressor did not even perceive the Ukrainian Air Force as a force capable of fighting back. Numerous missile strikes on military airfields meant the destruction of Ukrainian aviation in the first hours after the start of the invasion. Despite numerous losses, the Ukrainian Air Force managed to keep enough equipment in combat condition to repulse Russian fighters.. Moreover, enemy planes are still outnumbered, but they do not fly deep into Ukraine, but only attack within the front line. And even adhering to such tactics, the reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly note the defeat of enemy helicopters and aircraft. And the transfer of modern air defense systems by the West gives confidence that soon the sky over Ukraine will be protected to the maximum and the percentage of missile interception will reach 95%.

If for battles in the air the Ukrainian defenders could counter the aggressor with obsolete, relatively few aircraft, then at sea Russia dominated. The Ukrainian flagship "Hetman Sahaidachny" was sunk after the start of the invasion, in order to avoid the capture of the vessel by the enemy. The occupiers had no resistance at sea and, as expected, could carry out rocket attacks and landings. But here, too, the enemy suffered a partial defeat.. After the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Moskva" was hit in April, and in March the BDK (large landing ship) "Saratov", the aggressor began to keep his ships in the Crimean bays, taking them out only to carry out rocket salvos. The gradual liberation of the occupied territories can no longer allow the Black Sea Fleet to feel safe even in the Crimean bays, which they still control. Attacks with the help of naval drones in Sevastopol finally deprived the occupiers of dominance in the Black Sea.

Putinists have relied on the number of their own troops, naively believing that this will be enough to defeat Ukraine. The motivation of the Ukrainian defenders made it possible to withstand a massive blow and deprive the aggressor of superiority in all three dimensions. Unfortunately, the number is still not in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but with the help of Western assistance, as well as the captured equipment of the occupiers, this indicator may soon reach parity, and possibly surpass it in some respects.