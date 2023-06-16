Lukashenka's regime poses no less danger to the world than Putinism, experts say

21:25 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Lukashenka has not yet been recognized in the civilized world as the official head of Belarus and its representative in the world.

“Of course, it is recognized in the Russian Federation, as well as in other countries close to the Russian Federation. However, in the West he is not considered the legitimate president of the Republic of Belarus. Being in the role of a usurper of power, he, meanwhile, is used by Putin as one of the associates of the terrorist regime of the Kremlin, in an attempt to influence the Baltic countries,” political scientists write.



Back in December 2021, Lukashenka announced that the non-nuclear status of Belarus would be excluded from the constitution, specifically referring to Article 18 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus.. It was proposed to remove the following phrase: "The Republic of Belarus strives to make its territory a nuclear-free zone and a neutral state." Instead, Minsk proposed to replace it with the statement: “The Republic of Belarus excludes military aggression from its territory against other states.” By February 2022, these changes had already been made, which caused a great resonance both among Belarus' neighbors and in the international community.

Throughout 2022, the topic of deploying Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the Republic of Belarus was repeatedly raised, the decisive moment was the meeting within the framework of the December Russian-Belarusian summit, at which the issue of deploying tactical nuclear weapons was on the agenda. Two dictators - Lukashenka and Putin - have officially announced that the Russian Federation will help the Republic of Belarus to train the crews of aircraft capable of using "airborne munitions with special warheads" for combat operations. For his part, the Belarusian dictator has repeatedly stated that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will be possible if the West redeploys such weapons to Poland, Lithuania or other nearby countries.

In early April 2023, it became known that, in addition to Su-24 tactical bombers, ten Belarusian Su-25 fighters were converted to use nuclear weapons. On April 14, the Belarusian military reported that the flight and engineering personnel of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Belarus received additional training as part of a Russian-supported program to improve the combat capability and combat use of the Belarusian military on the Su-25. The report separately stated that the pilots were trained in the use of "special aviation ammunition", in other words, nuclear weapons. At the moment, it remains unclear whether Minsk received nuclear warheads for its operational-tactical missile systems, but the fact that the Belarusian military has been trained in the use of weapons of mass destruction has been confirmed. For example, at the end of April 2023, the crews of the Iskander-M missile systems of the Armed Forces of Belarus were trained in Russia at the training ground of the Southern Military District.



Meanwhile, on April 14, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin made several statements related to the use of nuclear weapons and relations with the West.. According to him, after Minsk receives nuclear weapons, Belarus will have to get the right from Putin to use them at his own discretion, without the prior approval of the Kremlin.

According to Putin, the nuclear weapons storage site will be equipped on the territory of the Republic of Belarus until July 1. However, it remains to be seen whether the Kremlin will actually hand over some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Lukashenka. However, this is undoubtedly another round of nuclear threats from the aggressor, aimed at strengthening opposition to Western assistance to Ukraine.