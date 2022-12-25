13:11 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

For nine months of a full-scale invasion, Lukashenka is trying to prevent the introduction of the Belarusian army into Ukraine. He admitted that he is a party to the conflict, but retains the military in Belarus.

“This is connected with his personal security, since the departure of the small army of the Republic of Belarus will leave his regime without protection. But in this case, Lukashenka fears not only the activation of the opposition, but also Putin,” Ukrainian experts believe.. Analysts from the Robert Lansing Institute note that the Kremlin is preparing to overthrow the Lukashenka regime and seize power in Belarus.

According to them, the president of the Republic of Belarus can be eliminated physically, or an assassination attempt can be simulated, after which they can blame “Ukraine and Poland under the leadership of NATO intelligence” for everything. Experts report that only in this case the Belarusian army will cross the Ukrainian border. “For the sake of fairness, it should be noted that the theory of a coup d'état by force is not without conspiracy theories.

At the same time, Lukashenka has been avoiding a further merger with Russia for several years.. The idea of a "union state" of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus arose back in 1996, and it was Lukashenka who was its founder. During the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, Lukashenka, in the same way as Putin is doing now, wanted to seize power in Russia and become the ruler of two states. However, much has changed since then, and the two countries have not been united into one, despite the enormous influence of the Kremlin on Minsk. By the way, in the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus, Russia supported an even more pro-Russian candidate than Lukashenka - Viktor Babariko, ”the analysts write. Based on the foregoing, they come to the conclusion that “the forceful seizure of power in the Republic of Belarus is close to the truth.

Especially now, when the Russian army is defeated on the front line and needs support. It can also be noted that the ground for the implementation of the Kremlin’s plan, if there is one, is almost ready.”. According to the Belarusian opposition, the head of the General Staff of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Gulevich and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Khrenin openly support Putin; the Belarusian command, under the auspices of the “union state”, integrates Russian generals into the system; the aggressor's army is in large numbers inside Belarus. All this clearly indicates that the Kremlin can implement the plan to eliminate Lukashenka at any time.

Obviously, it may not be necessary to kill a dictator. Need a precedent. This will be enough to make Lukashenka understand that he needs to transfer control to another person. If, in this case, he continues to evade the introduction of troops into Ukraine, or does not want to leave, then the second attempt to eliminate him will be successful.

