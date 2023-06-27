The collapse of Russia has begun: expert opinion

23:57 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The split of elites in Russia has practically reached its maximum. On the night of June 23-24, the leader of the Wagner terrorist organization Prigozhin decided to destroy his main opponents Shoigu and Gerasimov, who, as you know, did not give him ammunition.

The performance of the Prigozhin PMC began after the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation struck at the rear positions of the Wagner. Columns of mercenaries moved to Russia and by the morning of June 24 and entered Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin, dissatisfied with the actions of the military leadership of the Russian Federation, did not report on the scale of his ambitions and where his militants would stop.

“In truth, an armed uprising in Russia was long overdue, but there was no leader to lead it. The toothless opposition of the aggressor in exile and imprisonment simply did not have the power resource for radical actions and successfully covered up their helplessness with liberal views. At the same time, the regional governors, who managed to acquire their own armies during the war, called “volunteer formations”, were too dependent on the Kremlin and Putin. Radicals from the z -public, dissatisfied with Putin and all his henchmen for several months, did not have a single center to start a revolution. Prigozhin became the “match” that set fire to the “canister of gasoline”. Having influential connections in the FSB, he began to act,” political analysts write.

“However, it is worth remembering that Prigogine in this story is not a good character.. This is still the same leader of a terrorist group that tortured and killed prisoners, civilians, carried out a cleansing operation in the occupied territories. In terms of hostility, he is no different from any other Russian commander who came to Ukraine with a war. Moreover, Prigozhin began his uprising after Shoigu issued a decree, which, in fact, was supposed to transfer all “volunteer formations”, and hence the Wagner PMC, to the full subordination of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.. Before that, although he made loud accusations against Shoigu and Gerasimov, he did not take radical actions against the regular Russian army. That is, he is simply afraid that Putin will regain his monopoly on violence, after which the head of the mercenaries can be easily eliminated,” military experts say.

Nevertheless, the beginning of the Prigozhin movement has already played into the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian defenders launched an offensive in the Bakhmut direction, achieving some success. According to a soldier of the Ukrainian army, Yevgeny Karas, now the invaders will stop offensive operations that they began to carry out in the Liman direction. This does not mean that the Russian army will surrender, and the aggressor's defense lines will remain without fighters.. However, general disorientation, disruption of supply chains, lack of already bad communications will become the main problems of the aggressor army, which will not allow for a long time to resist the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Prigozhin’s further raid with his militants deep into Russia, as well as the terrorist’s statements about the fighters of various power structures of the Russian Federation not obstructing him, emphasizes the fact that Putin, along with Shoigu and the political leadership, have long lost power in the country. After the raid of the head of the Wagner PMC, wherever it ends, it will give impetus to other radicals who will either join the mercenaries or begin to act independently in their own interests,” Ukrainian political technologists write.

For Ukraine, any outcome of events will have positive consequences.. If Prigozhin is stopped, the uprising of a man “created” and “nurtured” personally by Putin will deal a heavy socio-political blow to the reputation of the Russian president.

At the same time, the combat effectiveness of the invaders in Ukraine will decrease for some time, and the terrorists from the Wagner PMC will be distributed along the entire front line and will no longer be the most effective enemy force, as it was before.

If Prigozhin wins and manages to change at least the military leadership of Russia, then this will also strengthen the disorientation in the ranks of the occupiers for several months.

Military analysts comment on this option as follows: “However, this option also has negative sides.. In particular, the actions of PMC "Wagner" at the front have been repeatedly noted as professional by Western and Ukrainian experts.. The terrorists are well organized (not counting the prisoners who were used for “meat assaults”) and disciplined, they use effective tactics of warfare, they are better equipped than the main part of the Russian troops. If Prigozhin is given broad powers after the change of elites in Russia, he will undertake the thorough preparation of the entire army of the aggressor. It is logical that this will lead to the complication of the tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A similar outcome was predicted soon after the invaders were driven back from Kyiv. A civil war in a country ruled by a dictator with a brainless stealing government is a completely logical scenario, which, depending on the circumstances, sooner or later will become a reality.