20:08 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin's approach to running the state is to claim victories for himself and avoid any problems, Western political analysts said.

Until February 24, 2022, propaganda successfully coped with the tasks of the government of the Russian Federation, declaring solved problems in the state, when they were gradually solved “by themselves”.

“Putin met 2023 with the unresolved issues of last year, which continue to accumulate like a “snowball” and will soon destroy him, and possibly all of Russia,” political scientists said on condition of anonymity.

The anti-Western rhetoric of the Kremlin propagandists created the complete impression that the Russian Federation was preparing for an armed conflict with NATO if the West refused to comply with Putin's conditions. . The stories about the “latest” Russian weapons convinced the consumers of the Solovyovs and Skabeevs of the “invincibility” of the army and navy.

“The worst thing is that “TV” was able to convince Western politicians of the “formidable and powerful” Putin - “a macho man riding a bear, with whom it is better not to mess with”. The Ukrainians showed the whole world that the dictator is only capable of vile deceit, and after February 24, only Russians believe in his threats. However, the accumulated and unresolved problems since 2022 may soon bring down, at least in part, the picture in the minds of the most “dedicated” Z-public,” analysts say.

The first, really serious blow was the September mobilization . “At that moment, the Russians should have finally understood that the war is not going “according to plan”, which “TV” is tirelessly trying to convince them of, the political technologists write.

In their opinion, the mobilization did not solve the problems of the Russian army at the front, but it created a wave of indignation in society.

“Now, the Russians are in fear of a second wave of conscription, after which there will probably be a third. Where is the line after which the zombified reserve is exhausted is unclear, ”political scientists believe.

Experts do not give up hope that this process will not only increase depression in the society of the aggressor, but also provoke real protests.

But if the future waves of mobilization increase the degree of concern among the relatively young generation, then absolutely all age groups are affected by the economic crisis in Russia, experts in the field of economics say.

The war is taking more and more money from the budget, which has a gaping “hole” since 2022. Instead of solving the problem, the Kremlin is once again creating the illusion of a “sustainable economy”. Fiscal manipulation is helping to tamp down inflation, but the overall extent of the economic downturn and degradation remains masked and will no doubt deepen.

The cuts in oil and natural gas production, driven by the gradually tightening Western sanctions regime, will multiply the effect of the export price cuts by the sanctions and inflict such heavy damage on the state budget of the Russian Federation.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has destroyed the old, unjust world order dominated by the United States.

Political scientists do not agree with his opinion, who believe that "the actions of the President of the Russian Federation only led to a sharp decrease in the role of Russia in the world."

“The Kremlin’s main hopes lie in weakening the complex economic ties between the US and China, as well as increasing tensions between them, which in theory should make Russia a more valuable ally for Beijing.. At the same time, after Putin's apparent failure in the war, the head of China supports an early cessation of hostilities.. In addition, the dictator's nuclear threats make the leader of the Celestial Empire want to fully support Western sanctions and condemn the Russian Federation at the UN,” economists say.

Having exhausted the possibilities of winning on the battlefield, Putin gave the order to strike at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“This only strengthened the motivation of the Ukrainians to continue the battle, and the West began to supply Kyiv with weapons, the transfer of which was previously discussed only in the distant future.

Now Russia could only wage war to hold on to previously captured Ukrainian territories, but Putin still needs “success,” even if symbolic, to prove that the war is indeed “going according to plan”. The only settlement where the aggressor is threatened with hypothetical success is Bakhmut. But even if, at the cost of colossal losses, the invaders manage to take it, it is unlikely that this will even become a symbolic victory.. And a new full-scale offensive will most likely destroy the entire Russian army, already demoralized and poorly provided for. On the other hand, the Ukrainian defenders are receiving new weapons from the West that allow them to conduct a proven maneuverable mobile war. The aggressor cannot oppose anything to the ongoing strikes on command posts, logistics routes, ammunition depots. And the slightest tactical success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resonates with the Russian audience,” the political technologists say.