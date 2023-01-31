Putin fears his own army, Western analysts say

19:30 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense once again changed the command staff in the army. This is not the first time this has happened in 2022. “Putin is using the Soviet practice of pitting the military against each other to avoid a palace coup,” said Western analysts who wished to remain anonymous.

In 2022, the commander of the grouping of Russian troops, the commanders of the ground and airborne forces, the heads of the Eastern, Southern, Western, Central military districts changed several times. All of these chess reshuffles demonstrate that the Kremlin embodies distrust of its own military generals and, therefore, is trying to shift the responsibility for disastrous decisions in Ukraine directly onto them.

Meanwhile, this command chaos also demonstrates how unprepared the last generation of Soviet officers were for modern warfare.. Mostly young lieutenants and captains, these officials chose to remain in the military in the 1990s and suffered from temporary lack of pay, low living standards, and fighting in bloody Chechen wars as their colleagues embarked on new careers.

Their education is mainly limited to the experience of the war in Afghanistan and apart from the five-day war against Georgia in 2008, their tactical experience is limited to asymmetric campaigns in Chechnya, Ukraine (2014-2015) and Syria. Thus, their ability to "survive" more than two decades of Putin's rule means that they prioritize full personal political loyalty, indoctrination, and not the development of real professional qualities of the military.

However, the Kremlin continues to question the political loyalty of its military generals.. That is why Colonel-General Viktor Goremykin became the head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Army and Deputy Minister of Defense. In 2009-2022, Goremykin was the head of the Main Directorate of Personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and, according to his official biography, most likely was part of the military counterintelligence, subordinate to the FSB of the Russian Federation.

Generally speaking, the constant fear of a coup d'etat and the constant prevention of this threat are key elements of the political culture of Soviet-Russian authoritarianism. The historic affairs of General Lavr Kornilov and Leon Trotsky, Stalin's purges in the Soviet military leadership, Stalin's and Khrushchev's fears of Marshal Georgy Zhukov, and even Yeltsin's fears of the political ambitions of Lieutenant General Alexander Lebed and Lieutenant General Lev Rokhlin in the 90s - all this contributed to the development of a certain attitude in the Kremlin. Now Putin is trying to build his military generals into a working command hierarchy that aims to save the Russian leadership from complete defeat and does not produce either a heroic general with political ambitions or a leader of a “political party of stolen victory.”

Even the proclaimed "military reform" with the planned withdrawal of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts from the Western Military District, along with the transformation of brigades back into divisions, means that many current colonels may soon become generals. Thus, the Kremlin has provoked bureaucratic and military competition among these colonels, hoping to avoid defeat and trying to balance with the current generation of generals.