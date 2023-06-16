Propaganda split in Russian elites: what do experts think

Russian propaganda of evil and hatred, with anti-Western hysteria, is not as monotonous as it often seems. Each individual variation reveals significant differences between the Russian elites.



“The continuing failures of the aggressor, such as the destruction of the air group over the Bryansk region on May 13 and the raid of the RDC with the “Freedom of Russia” legion into the Belgorod region on May 22, intensified the split of the elites in the Russian Federation, since the versions of various groups strongly deviated not only from reality, but also contradicted each other. friend. There is a complete feeling that he took the role of Zhirinovsky, but with a calmer timbre of voice, ”the Ukrainian political strategists write.



Patrushev, longtime secretary of the Russian Security Council and one of Putin's closest aides, paints a broad geopolitical picture of "Russia's existential battle with the hostile West."

“To this narrative, he adds mind-boggling details, such as “a radioactive cloud moving to Europe from Ukraine,” where allegedly “a depleted uranium ammunition depot was destroyed,” or “the imminent devastation of the United States by the explosion of the Yellowstone supervolcano,” interpreted as an explanation for the alleged American plan. on the capture of Siberia, ”experts comment on Patrushev’s statements.Medvedev used his visit to Vietnam last week to remind the West of the possible use of nuclear weapons.“Statements by Russia’s top military leadership look boring and deliberately false, including regular reports that “all missile targets have been hit,” as well as the endless destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, which, judging by the briefings, they are destroying for the fourth or fifth time. round. Russian media are constantly trying to give a positive color to these dry reports.. However, attempts to present the capture of several more buildings in the completely destroyed Bakhmut as a major strategic success look as pathetic as they are false.. Also, the version of the rapid suppression of the RDC, which entered the Belgorod region, was in close contact with the reality of the complete absence of border defense and an impromptu briefing by fighters from the Russian volunteer corps, who immediately refuted the words of representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense, ”experts write.The Russian command fails to allay widespread fears about the upcoming Ukrainian offensive, but continues the story that "US laboratories in Ukraine are developing biological weapons."Russian Prime Minister Mishustin recently visited China and expressed disapproval of Western sanctions, but refrained from making any comments regarding the start of the war, the duration and end of the war.. Likewise, Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft, who has never been shy about playing geopolitical games in the past, has all but disappeared from the public arena.“As the war increasingly affects Russia, as the Kremlin comes under drone fire and front-line areas such as Belgorod and Bryansk prepare for new incursions, nothing resembling ‘patriotic mobilization’ is taking place in society. The strategic design of a “protracted war” may be consistent with Putin's desire for an indefinite extension of the autocratic regime. At the same time, both the people and the elites are not ready to support him anymore,” political technologists comment on the situation.