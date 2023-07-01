Prigozhin fled to Belarus to his friend

23:12 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the failed rebellion, Prigozhin was given the opportunity to leave Russia and take refuge in Belarus. Lukashenko, who had known Prigozhin for about 20 years, acted as an intermediary between Putin and the leader of the thugs. But will the mustachioed dictator and the bald scumbag remain friends when their bald-headed acquaintance from the Kremlin gives the order to destroy the Wagner PMC cell on the territory of the Republic of Belarus?

Lukashenka and Prigozhin are old friends. But if you pay attention to the flattering reviews addressed to each other, then they are more than just acquaintances. At that time, the still legitimate president of Belarus and Putin's aspiring chef met on Prigozhin's ship-restaurant New Island . Since then, little is known about their relationship.. But judging by the fact that after the arrest of the Wagnerites in Belarus in 2020, Prigozhin said that he would continue to treat the Belarusian dictator with the same respect, their relationship, apparently, goes beyond the usual acquaintance.

Meanwhile, when the leader of the mercenaries realized that his rebellion would fail for some reason, it was Lukashenka who became the mediator in negotiations with Putin.. Obviously, Prigozhin trusts his mustachioed friend, because he “took” the “security guarantees” offered to him from the Russian dictator and flew to Belarus. And yet, he must know Putin better than Lukashenko in order to understand that sooner or later they will come for him.

If we recall the history of post-Soviet Russia, then after the change of presidents in 1999, the new owner of the Kremlin killed people for less “betrayal”. Former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium for writing the book "The FSB is blowing up Russia," and the Skripal family was assassinated because Sergei became a defector and began working with the Mi-6. Prigogine, for his part, did what no one had done before. He launched a coup d'état by publicly speaking about the reasons for the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022. In Putin's Russia, this is punishable by death.

Nobody really knows what happened. Why did the owner of PMC "Wagner" suddenly decide to deploy columns with military equipment from Moscow? What exactly did Putin and Prigogine agree on? What will the thug do now? One thing is clear, sooner or later Prigozhin will be eliminated. But since he is on the territory of Belarus, where, meanwhile, there are several thousand Russian military personnel and even more special services, it will not be possible to kill him without Lukashenka's knowledge. Will the Belarusian dictator then make attempts to save his “friend”, or will he blindly follow the will of his superiors from the Kremlin?