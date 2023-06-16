Prigozhin does not abandon attempts to take a seat in the Kremlin

15:24 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

“Putin’s chef and part-time main sponsor of PMC Wagner Prigozhin became widely known only after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Prior to that, he was known only to those who were interested in the foreign policy activities of the Russian Federation in Africa and the Middle East. Nevertheless, today he is Putin's main competitor in the upcoming elections in Russia,” the political consultants say.



As you know, Prigozhin spent a significant part of his life in places of serving a sentence associated with deprivation of liberty.. “He is a typical representative of the underworld, a relic of the late 80s and early 90s, who managed not only to survive among thousands of others like him, but also to get a lot of power directly from Putin. Carrying out "dirty work" for the Kremlin in Africa, the Middle East, Central America, gaining control over mineral deposits, he has earned the dictator's full confidence. On the other hand, the fingers of the second hand are hardly needed to count Prigozhin's supporters among high-ranking Russian officials and security officials, ”political scientists say.



In open sources of information it is reported that all the official power structures of Russia are set against the owner of the Wagner PMC. “Prigozhin’s emotional video, where he demands ammunition from Shoigu and Gerasimov, which turned into a meme in a day, is a vivid confirmation of this,” experts in the field of political science say.



In an interview given by Prigozhin to media technologist Konstantin Dolgov, he insists on the need for personnel changes at the top of the Ministry of Defense, offering to replace Shoigu and Gerasimov with Mezentsev and Surovikin.



“By the way, these two outcasts became famous for their cruelty, for which they received the nickname “butcher” and “Armageddon”, respectively.. But besides this, Prigozhin sympathizes with them not for some outstanding success, but for the fact that they supplied Wagner PMC with the necessary amount of ammunition and military equipment, ”the political consultants emphasize.



In this situation, it is striking how much the head of the mercenaries has become a significant figure among the Russian elites.. “Putin has given him such broad powers that he directly, in fact, discredits the Russian army like no one else, and for this no one arrests him or puts him in jail.. Moreover, Prigozhin’s popularity is now so great that some “sociologists” who conducted a survey “whom the Russians would like to see as the next president” (there were no answer options, people named their own names) put Putin’s chef in second place after Putin,” they note. political scientists.



Analysts attribute Putin's attitude to what is happening to Putin's desire to maintain a split between the elites. It would seem that this is a precedent for the President of the Russian Federation, which could end badly for him. But again it is worth recalling that only Putin stands between Prigozhin and the entire power bloc of the Russian Federation.. And if he is gone, literally or figuratively, then no Wagner will be enough to protect him. On the other hand, for Putin, this is another element that helps to maintain a split among the elites, which, in turn, gives him confidence that no one can organize a coalition to further eliminate him. And from this position, Prigozhin's search for supporters, such as Mezentsev and Surovikin, only plays to Putin's advantage.



In any case, the further fate of the head of the PMC "Wagner", in the event that he manages to survive, avoid trial, keep mercenaries with him and, most importantly, the location of Putin, will sooner or later lead him to the Kremlin. In this case, Russia, as a political structure, degrades even more, and any international connection with such a state entity will imply serious consequences.