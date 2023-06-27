23:34 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian elites continue to assure their population that "there is no future without a victory over Ukraine." However, the image of this “victory” has changed significantly in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian defenders are gradually moving forward, de-occupying their territories. On June 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the villages of Blagodatnoye, Neskuchnoye and Makarovka had successfully passed under the control of Ukraine.. Against this background, one of the speaking mouths of propaganda Simonyan unexpectedly proposed to “stop the bloodshed right now”, freeze the war and hold referendums in the “disputed” territories. “Beaver-eater” was not the only one who tried to prepare Russian society for negotiations. Back in February 2023, Alexander Khodakovsky, deputy head of the Rosgvardia department in the so-called “DPR”, called negotiations with Ukraine “the only possible outcome” of the war. Prigozhin also spoke in a veiled manner about the need to end the war.

Experts tend to believe that such reasoning is nothing more than a test of public opinion on a possible decision to start peace talks. If so, then the test has failed. In addition to the extremely negative reaction of the z -public, the number of supporters of peace negotiations has decreased even among ordinary Russians. According to the Levada Center, in May 2023, the number of citizens of the aggressor who advocated ending the conflict through negotiations was slightly less than those who supported the continuation of the war. For its part, Kyiv is adamant that negotiations can begin only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, regardless of who will be in place of the president.

Against this background, the talking mustache of the Kremlin, Peskov, said that now "there are no prerequisites for negotiations with Ukraine." After that, the Russian elites hastened to consolidate around the idea of the need for the victory of the Russian Federation.. In this regard, despite the common narrative that victory is the only acceptable outcome of the war, there is an increasing debate about what constitutes “victory” for the occupiers.. For example, the allegedly “liberal” part of the Russian elite still insists on dialogue with certain groups in the West and would clearly prefer such a step, although outwardly they are forced to act in line with mainstream propaganda.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russia can become the guardian of the “European Christian civilization” and therefore should maintain ties with Western “elites and social groups with traditional values”. Even such elites are forced to declare that “without a victory in Ukraine, Russia will not have relations with the West”. The former head of the Carnegie Moscow Center, Dmitry Trenin, insists on this, arguing that only after "strategic success" in the war, Russia will be able to "negotiate on acceptable terms with the only viable force in the West - the United States."

Meanwhile, representatives of the radical patriotic wing warn not only against negotiations with the West, but even against “freezing” the war, arguing that this will lead to the “collapse of Russian statehood”. They believe that in this case, Russia will not transfer its economy to a military footing, and Western countries “re-equip the Ukrainian army, bring their defense industry to full capacity and increase economic pressure on the Kremlin”. They believe that this situation will lead to the inevitable defeat of their public entity thanks to the "fifth column".

What form the Russian “victory” will take also differs among the elites.. For example, “forever drunk, forever young” Medvedev says that the most desirable scenario would be the division of Ukraine, in which its western regions would go to the European Union, and the rest to Russia. It was this option that the alcoholized “ex-president” called “the only way to avoid the Third World War”. Religious leaders, perhaps hoping to reinforce the Medvedev threat, said that "without Russia's total victory over Ukraine, God will cease to protect the world and the history of mankind will come to an end."

The form of "victory" proposed by Russian military analysts looks much more modest. The authors of an article published on the Military Review website suggest that it is better for the West to allow a “limited victory” for Russia than its defeat. They see the continued control of the Kremlin over Crimea and Donbass as a limited victory. At the same time, the authors argue that fascism does not exist in Russia - despite Putin's personality cult, the police apparatus and the leading role of the state in public life - because there is no "cult of the nation". They equate Russia with Germany in 1918 and threaten the West that in the event of Russia's defeat, fascism will inevitably reign in the country - this time with all its attributes.

For all the dubiousness of these arguments, it is obvious that some Russian elites, including the highest military officials, would like to “freeze” the war or at least achieve a temporary truce.. However, this situation is complicated not only by the positions of the irreconcilable z -patriots, but also by the fact that Ukraine will clearly not stop striking at the Russian Federation until all its occupied territories are liberated.. It is important to note that Putin’s approval ratings are largely determined by his image as “the main defender of the country.”. By maintaining this image, the dictator needs to maintain in society a sense of an external threat, while emphasizing that he is able to resist it. The lack of such resistance, even against a perceived threat, has already caused his ratings to drop, forcing the Kremlin to continue the war even when the chances of victory exist only in the minds of Russians.