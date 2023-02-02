17:57 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Public institutions in the Russian Federation cannot be imagined without corruption, political scientists believe. “It is logical that if the top of the government is a bunch of corrupt officials, then no one will fight to get dirty money. Not surprisingly, corruption has become for Russia one of the main instruments of foreign policy.

Putin and all his associates are firmly convinced that everyone and everything in the world can be bought. Hence, it came as a surprise to them why the West, which they considered so greedy for money, became more consolidated than ever in helping Ukraine. Indeed, over the years, Putin has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into bribing Western politicians, mainly from far-right and left-wing parties,” said Ukrainian political scientists who wished to remain anonymous.

When corruption is used to achieve foreign policy goals, the concept takes on a strategic dimension, they argue. An example is the creation in Germany at the federal and state levels of an extensive network of corrupt officials in order to influence the energy policy of the German authorities.. Human rights activists refer to the investigation of the publication "Correctiv", which says how "Russia used German politicians, managers and lawyers to increase Germany's dependence on Russian gas."

The most striking example in this regard is the creation in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania of a fund called “Protection of climate and ecology”. Its main and almost the only investor was a subsidiary of Gazprom, and the purpose of the fund was to assist in the construction and launch of Nord Stream 2 and the protectorate of Russian firms from international sanctions.

Bribery of members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party is not ruled out in order to gain the opportunity to influence the decision-making in Germany in the field of energy policy and strengthen its geostrategic positions.

A number of countries in Eastern Europe, including Hungary, which is named the most corrupt country in the EU, also did not refuse to cooperate with the Kremlin.. All this has led to an increase in the dependence of the European Union on Russian gas, as well as to the blocking of aid shipments to Ukraine after February 24, 2022.

Based on the above arguments, political scientists call the Russian Federation the main enemy of democratic institutions in Europe.