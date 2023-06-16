20:05 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to liberate Ukrainian territories, partisans in Russia and in the territories occupied by the Russian Federation have been destroying the enemy’s military infrastructure since 2014. This not only speaks of the incompetence of the Russian special services, but also emphasizes the impossibility of the aggressor in the future to maintain the supply of the necessary fuels and lubricants, ammunition, food, etc.



“The secret services of Ukraine have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until our complete victory,” said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that "if we get personal, then, like a representative of any other intelligence agency in the world, he can neither confirm nor deny the involvement of the GUR in the liquidation of this or that subject."





Therefore, whoever was behind the attempt on Russian terrorists, such as Zakhar Prilepin, or the murder of such admirers of the "Russian world" as Vladlen Tatarsky, Budanov's words reinforce the confidence that every war criminal and Putin's adherent will not escape punishment for his crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.



First of all, this concerns collaborators who believed that Russia is the “liberators”, waited for the arrival of the aggressor and assisted the Russians in the occupied territories in every possible way. So, in Melitopol, Andrey Boyko, “the head of the sports department”; Roman Dziuba, a well-known collaborator and local school principal who donated a building for the illegal “referendums” held in September 2022; Maxim Zubarev, head of the so-called “Akimov administration” in the occupied Zaporozhye region; Alexander Mishchenko, Deputy Head of the Melitopol District Department of Internal Affairs; Ivan Tkach, “head of the civil-military administration” in Zaporozhye. In particular, Tkach played an important role in establishing transport links for Russian troops in the occupied Crimea, as well as in individual cities of the so-called "L-DPR".

The Ukrainian Resistance claimed responsibility for the sabotage and published videos warning other collaborators collaborating with Russia that “there is only one destination for all traitors to Ukraine - the mortuary.”. According to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the local partisan movement has tens of thousands of people, hundreds of them take part in active resistance.. Fedorov further stated: “Resistance forces and partisans are being trained. They gain experience, so their work becomes more efficient and of high quality.”

In general, Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian resistance extends far beyond the Zaporozhye region. In September 2022, local Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists created a military partisan movement called Atesh, whose main goal was to liberate all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea. According to the movement’s Telegram channel, since November 2022, members of the organization have undertaken a number of sabotage operations against Russian military units, for example, killing 30 Russian servicemen in hospitals around Simferopol. On February 10, Atesh claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed two Russian soldiers and hospitalized two more in occupied Nova Kakhovka. In March 2023, the organization claimed that the "deputy head of the military administration" of Nova Kakhovka was killed in a bomb explosion.. And on April 23, Atesh members claimed responsibility for blowing up a checkpoint of the Russian Guard near Oleshki, which led to numerous casualties.



According to Atesh, as of November 2022, the movement had about 800 active members, some of whom were mobilized to the front as part of the regular Russian army, while others are active in Crimea. Gradually, the Atesh agents joined the ranks of the Russian army, training Russian soldiers there to break their own equipment in order to survive the war. In addition, these agents collect intelligence and transmit information to the UAF.



Moreover, such attacks took place not only on the territory of Ukraine.. On May 1, unidentified people blew up a power line in the Gatchinsky district of St. Petersburg. According to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, a criminal case has been opened into the alleged sabotage, as Russian law enforcement agencies found another explosive charge nearby. Meanwhile, 20 wagons with oil products and lumber derailed due to explosions on a section of railway tracks in the Bryansk region.. The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that "an unidentified explosive device detonated near the Snezhetskaya railway station, which led to the derailment of the train." Similar attacks have taken place and are taking place in other regions of Russia. Including in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, when as a result of one explosion a train with 80 wagons derailed, allegedly transporting fuel and other food for military purposes.

Ukrainian officials do not confirm their involvement in sabotage. At the same time, former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich recently stated that the resistance actions in Crimea, Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions “helped the Ukrainian forces as they prepare for the impending counteroffensive and will be of invaluable importance during its active phase” .

According to Budanov in a recent interview with Forbes.ua, most of the explosions and fires that regularly break out in Russia are not accidental. He said that “the signaling equipment on the railways burns several times a day on different highways constantly for two or three hours, sometimes for five or six hours, traffic stops on the entire section. It is clear that this infrastructure does not burn out on its own.”. Budanov also hinted that some Russians are working closely with the Ukrainian side for financial gain.



Thus, despite the Kremlin's assurances that these sabotage operations will not have a significant impact on the Russian military machine and will not be able to cause serious economic damage, sabotage is an important part of the preparation for the UAF counteroffensive. They entail not only material damage, but also serious political consequences for the aggressor, as Russian officials struggle to explain why they cannot guarantee the security of Russian territory. Indeed, not only Russian troops but also civilians in these areas are increasingly concerned about their safety in the run-up to the impending Ukrainian counter-offensive.