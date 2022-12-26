According to intelligence, the aggressor is preparing for a new “goodwill gesture”

15:15 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Russian grouping of troops was practically surrounded in the Kiev direction and retreated at the end of March, it became clear that the aggressor would not be able to win the war with Ukraine. The stunning breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction and the flight of the invaders from Kherson only confirmed the arguments that Russia is not able to hold the sections of Ukrainian territory that they seized with such difficulty. The next defeat of the Russians is expected in the Zaporozhye direction, in connection with which a gradual pulling of the aggressor troops towards the Crimea and Donetsk is already being observed.

An important moment in the war, which created the parity of forces, was the transfer to Ukraine of the MLRS "HIMARS". Thanks to these high-precision mobile installations, the Ukrainian defenders manage to destroy the enemy's supply chains. Specifically for this reason, they were forced to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region. The aggressor simply could not supply his group of troops on the right bank of the Dnieper, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine took all crossings under fire control.

Now, the same situation is developing in the Zaporozhye direction . Experts predict the next breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Melitopol and Mariupol in order to be able to push the enemy back to the Crimean Peninsula in order to further lock the occupiers in a natural trap.

Obviously, the Russian command assumes such a step and is already preparing defense lines east of the front line.. In particular, fortifications were seen in the village of Berezovka, Zaporozhye region, 24 km from the town of Pologi, where, according to open sources, the 503rd motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is stationed and 43 km from the current line of contact.

Moreover, on November 30, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Federov, announced in his telegram channel about the transfer of the field hospital of the occupiers from Polog to Mariupol, that is, more than 100 km from the front line. “Of course, it can be assumed that the Russian command decided to protect, in this way, the wounded and doctors, because Pologi are in the zone of destruction of the cannon artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, not to mention HIMARS”. However, the relocation of the hospital rather indicates that the aggressor expects to soon shift the front line much to the east, since transporting the wounded 100 km, in most cases, is not compatible with life,” military analysts, who do not give their names, say.

An important event was the explosion on the Crimean bridge. Given the fact that this is the only land artery that allows the aggressor to bring provisions to the peninsula and supply the group of troops on the left bank of the Kherson region, it is logical to assume that the Russians would prefer to group the defense forces as close as possible to the crossing in order to protect it from HIMARS strikes.

At the moment, the defense line of the Russian army is stretching the air defense systems and cannot guarantee the safety of its strategic object.

By the way, landing ships of the Russian Navy of the class "Ropukha" and "Rapier" were spotted off the Crimean coast.. Observers believe that the Russians can use them as alternative supply chains in the event that the air defense forces fail and the Crimean bridge becomes completely unsuitable for transporting provisions.

One way or another, now you can observe actions similar to the Kherson flight of the aggressor in the Zaporozhye direction. They create light defensive structures to cover the retreat of the main group of troops to the south and east, transfer hospitals, leadership, equipment, "administration" to the shores of the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov.

In turn, this also indicates the low combat capability of the mobilized, since their numbers did not provide the quality expected by the Kremlin on the battlefield. Soon we can expect a new message from Surovikin and Shoigu about the “regrouping” of troops, after which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to start “closing the neck” of the Crimean peninsula and pushing the enemy back to Donetsk.